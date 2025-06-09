SI Swimsuit Apres Swimsuit Pool Party: Swim Week 2025

Swim Week was back in full swing, taking over the W South Beach in Miami, Fla., for a weekend packed with warm weather and cool vibes leading up to the runway show on Saturday, May 31.
After kicking off the two-day event with a bang in the form of a VIP brunch, a Coppertone-sponsored Beach Club and a luxurious kick-off dinner party, things slowed down on Saturday afternoon for a more relaxed, chillin’-by-the-pool-with-your-friends feel. And we do mean that literally, as day two saw models, celebrities, Swim Search finalists and guests alike taking some time to splash around at the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.
With everyone in attendance donning their very best swimwear looks, the poolside event was the perfect way to ring in the summer season.
In the morning, guests were invited to the gifting suite, which featured the countless goodies from beloved brands like Summer Fridays, Batiste, Tarte, SLIP, Neocutis and Virgin Skincare. Those feeling parched from their time under the Miami sun could find respite sipping on chilly coconut water from Coppertone and SI Swimsuit–branded coconuts or hitting the full-service Smirnoff bar, which of course served up signature lemonade cocktails.
Jordan Chiles enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ali Truwit and Kelsey Anderson enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit staff enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Tunde Oyeneyin enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Tunde Oyeneyin enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Tunde Oyeneyin enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Tunde Oyeneyin and guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Tunde Oyeneyin and guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Tunde Oyeneyin and guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Tunde Oyeneyin and guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ali Truwit and Kelsey Anderson enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ali Truwit and Kelsey Anderson enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jenn Tran enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ally Mason enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ally Mason enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ally Mason enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez
Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guest enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guest enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Midge Purce enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Midge Purce enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Midge Purce enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Midge Purce enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Midge Purce enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Midge Purce enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Midge Purce enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Midge Purce enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Midge Purce enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Midge Purce enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jenn Tran enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guest enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guest enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane and guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane and guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jilly Anais enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jilly Anais enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jilly Anais enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ali Truwit, Denise Bidot and guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ali Truwit and guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Remi Bader enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Remi Bader enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Remi Bader enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Remi Bader enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Remi Bader enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomerz/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Guests enjoy the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles enjoys the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party / Tato Gomez/Sports Illustrated