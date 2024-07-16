This Cherry Red Micro Bikini Brittany Mahomes Wore in Belize is Under $50
Brittany Mahomes rocked the most bold and fiery red bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces to match her vibrant personality while posing for the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue earlier this year. The KC Current co-owner, who made her debut in the 60th anniversary magazine, traveled to Belize for her photo shoot with Derek Kettela and seriously turned up the heat.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen. I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team,” the former pro athlete said while on location. “I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”
The blend of bright, red hot looks, plus the breathtaking blue beaches paired with the 28-year-old’s blonde bombshell waves was truly an incredible combination.
One of Mahomes’s micro bikinis in particular has been living in our heads rent free since we first saw her photos, and now that summer is finally in full swing, we’re adding to cart and clicking purchase because we just can’t wait any longer.
Andi Bagus Itty Bitty Bikini Red, $49 (andi-bagus.com)
This affordable, attention-grabbing set features an adjustable string top with low-rise thong bottoms, so it is simply perfect for tanning.
“The barely-there micro Itty Bitty Bikini makes a big impression,” reads the website. “Our tiniest bikini yet, deliberately designed to have as little coverage as possible.”