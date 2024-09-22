This Christen Harper-Approved Yellow One-Piece Is on Sale: Get the Look
When Christen Harper traveled to Portugal for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, it was the first time her work with the publication took her away from the beach. In 2021, when she was declared co-winner of the Swim Search open casting call, the California native was photographed in Atlantic City. Her return to the fold in 2022 saw her travel to Barbados, and also earned her co-Rookie of the Year honors. Last year, Harper posed for the magazine in Dominica.
Thus, her feature in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue was a bit of a departure from her usual SI Swimsuit surroundings. Rather than sandy beaches and palm trees, the backdrop of Harper’s gallery featured rich architecture and cityscape views. Plus, the styling on set was inspired by the likes of port-side Riviera fishing and vintage J.Crew ads.
One of our favorite looks from Harper’s SI Swimsuit spread this year is a sunny yellow pick that really stood out against the moody backdrop of her surroundings. And the best part? The Selina Rae Swimwear pick is currently on sale.
The Farah One-Piece - Lemon, $40.20 (selinarae.com)
We adore the bandeau-style of this swimsuit, which can be tied in a variety of different ways. It comes equipped with an optional string to tie around the neck, or as Harper and the SI Swimsuit fashion team chose, around the bust. The stomach cut-out allows you to show off your toned abs, while the bright and sunny color looks great against a tan complexion. Plus, the suit features a super cheeky backside. Be sure to snag it now while it’s discounted!