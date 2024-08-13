This French Actress Is Hailey Clauson’s Ultimate Fashion Icon
When it comes to personal style aspirations, even the most glamorous among us, like SI Swimsuit model Hailey Clauson, draw inspiration from outside sources. While on set in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring, the 2016 cover model sat down with fellow brand legend Molly Sims to talk all things fashion, including their personal inspirations.
During the discussion, Clauson revealed that her fashion icon is none other than French actress-singer Brigitte Bardot.
“Classic, timeless, that cool, French girl but a little bit sexy vibe,” Clauson noted of her ideal aesthetic, which Bardot embodied in the 1950s and ’60s. “They’re just so effortless. They just throw on a dress and flats and they’re good to go.”
Sims concurred, noting that the effortless, no-makeup makeup look is an ideal model-off-duty aesthetic. “We don’t really want to wear makeup and heels and be dressed up when we’re not working,” Clauson added. “We kinda want the opposite.”
In a 2012 issue of Vogue España, the 29-year-old model channeled her style icon in an editorial spread captured by photographer Paola Kudacki. Check out the striking images here.
As for her own style icons, Sims called out Jane Birkin and Sarah Jessica Parker’s sense of fashion as her favorite aspirational styles. “I love that she wears color and she really dresses up,” the 51-year-old model-actress said of the Sex and the City star.
Clauson and Sims, who were both named brand legends in the 60th anniversary magazine, were photographed by Yu Tsai for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.