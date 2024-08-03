This Luxurious Sage Crochet Two-Piece Chrissy Teigen Wore in Los Angeles Is Worth the Splurge
SI Swimsuit legend Chrissy Teigen starred on the iconic cover of the 2014 50th anniversary issue alongside fellow brand stalwarts Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge. This year, the mom of four returned to the fold, 14 years after her debut in the Maldives with Walter Iooss Jr., and landed her first solo cover.
So much in the supermodel’s life has changed since that first brand photo shoot, and the franchise has been at her side through it all. It felt only fitting that for the 2024 issue, Teigen was photographed in her Los Angeles home, full of love, light, chaos and her kids: Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren.
The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen founder also worked with her trusty stylist-turned close friend Alana Van Deraa to put together seven stunning, bold and legendary looks that are the 38-year-old personified. One cool, stringy crochet number Teigen wore from Cult Gaia is on sale now, which you can shop ASAP here.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Cult Gaia Viviana Crochet Top, $374 and Viviana Crochet Bikini Bottom, $246 (cultgaia.com)
“I can look back at different locations that we’ve shot at and know what I was going through then. And so to have this all end up here [with a cover feature for the 60th anniversary], it was really important for me … I wanted them to see my babies and my family and John [Legend, Teigen’s husband]. And I get to feel at home. My world now has really changed and evolved so it’s cool to bring everyone into my home and see the chaos of it,” Teigen shared while on set of her 2024 photo shoot in Los Angeles. “A lot of people think that after modeling, your career is kind of done, but they’ve been able to propel what they’ve done in the earlier parts of their lives into a life that was great to them. I look up to that, that’s what I aspired to do. That’s what I love so much about Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit]. They got me to think about my body differently, enjoying life differently.”