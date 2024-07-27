This Micro Beaded Fringe Two-Piece Olivia Ponton Rocked in Dominica Is Everything
SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton’s story with the brand began long before she was a model featured in the issue. The TikTok sensation offered her content creation skills and aptitude and helped out with the brand’s social media page for a while before landing in the issue in 2022 after her photo shoot with James Macari in Montenegro. The 22-year-old returned to the fold last year, posing for visual artist Amanda Pratt in Dominica, where she served the most majestic, earthy, moody angel vibes amongst the picturesque shores and natural landscapes of the Caribbean island country.
One look in particular, a fishnet, beaded, fringe bikini set featuring a brown string top and barely-there micro bottoms, is still living in our minds rent free. Snag yours below before beach season is over.
Andi Bagus Jagger Bikini, $79 (andi-bagus.com)
The Florida native, who has starred in campaigns for SKIMS, Victoria’s Secret PINK, Aerie, Juicy Couture, Frankies Bikinis, Steve Madden, Ralph Lauren and more, has garnered a following of 10.6 million across Instagram and TikTok.
“My main goal on my platforms is to make people happy first and foremost. With so much negativity constantly circulating on social media, I want my various profiles to always be a space of joy and authenticity. Through being honest about my life and everyday things that I experience I hope to make others smile and feel comforted in knowing that they either have a big sister, friend, or even just someone to listen to them in me,” Ponton shared.