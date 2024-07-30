This One-Shouldered Suit Lori Harvey Designed Is Currently on Sale
When model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey landed a rookie spot in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, it was an incredible moment for many reasons. Not only did the 27-year-old have the chance to reunite with photographer Yu Tsai, whom she had worked with many years before, but the Yevrah Swim founder also got to model her own designs while on location in Mexico.
Harvey launched her swimwear company in August 2023 exclusively through Revolve, and the brand was inspired by her many travels.
“I get to see and experience so many different cultures, and see so many beautiful women with all different skin tones and body types,” Harvey told us while on set. “And so I drew a lot of inspiration from that, and also different shapes and designs from different fashion pieces that make me feel good and confident and sexy. All those things kind of helped me bring Yevrah Swim to life.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop the complete Yevrah Swim line here, and snag one of our favorite pieces, which Harvey wore on location in Mexico, while it’s on sale.
Antibes One-Shoulder One-Piece, $90 (revolve.com)
This single-shouldered chic black one-piece is unpadded and snatches your waist in for a sleek fit. You could even consider styling it as a bodysuit away from the beach, with a pair of jeans or a flowy skirt.
“I created this brand from the ground up by myself, I designed everything myself, I picked the fabric, I picked the colorway,” Harvey added of Yevrah Swim. “I’m all about body positivity and inclusion, and I really wanted that to translate when I was creating the brand.”