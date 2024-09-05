This Ruched White One-Piece That Chanel Iman Wore in Belize Is Ultra Flattering: Get the Look
When it comes to making the case for white swimwear, we think we’ve done our due diligence. It’s not hard to understand what makes a classic white bikini or one-piece absolutely timeless.
So, when Chanel Iman posed in all white swimwear for her 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize, we knew the photographs would be more timeless than most. We weren’t simply enamored with the fact that the stark white suits were enhanced by the location’s colorful backdrop. We loved each and every one for their design, too. And, of course, the classic white hue will keep the looks in style far longer than they will remain in stock.
For her photo shoot, the fashion editors at SI Swimsuit styled Iman in a series of bikinis and one-pieces alike, each as flattering as the last. But there was one in particular that we think takes the cake where form is concerned. The following swimsuit from Riot Swim was certainly a favorite of ours, as between color and fit, this pick has it all.
Riot Swim Echo One-Piece, $150 (riotswim.com)
The beauty of this swimsuit—aside from the fact that it comes in 12 different colors, including the bright white one above—lies in its silhouette. With its ruched bodice, deep V neckline and high cut, this Riot Swim one-piece could not be more flattering on a variety of shapes. Take a page out of Iman’s book, and snag this swimsuit while it’s still in stock.