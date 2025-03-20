Victoria Fuller’s Colorful Balconette Thong Bikini Screams Spring—and it’s Now on Sale
It’s time to start shopping for stylish swimsuits now that it’s officially the first day of spring, and what better way to start than by looking to former Bachelor star Victoria Fuller’s Instagram for some much-needed inspiration?
In the Bahamas, the 31-year-old content creator wows in a patterned two-piece bikini, documented on social media. The top is in a trendy, flattering balconette style which provides a bit more coverage on the cups as well as on the straps. The small clasp in the middle is a nice feature to provide not just practicality but also a smidge more glam to the overall look.
As for the bottoms, this garment is a bit cheekier with a thong style and high-cut straps up the waist to reveal more skin. To add a bit of flare to this item, gold circular rings can be found on one side, matching the clasp on top. The best news about this particular swimsuit? Not only is it currently available to purchase, but it’s also on sale.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Harper Posidonia - Balconette Bikini Top, $79 and Gigi Posidonia - Cheeky Bikini Bottoms, $59 (sommerswim.com)
The fabric on these items from Sommer Swim is great quality, made of Italian Xtra Life Lycra, so the bikini is bound to last long while still delivering that undeniable allure anyone would love from a swimsuit. On top of the high-quality fabric is the decision to double-line the items, which is a stellar choice.
Fuller seems to be thoroughly enjoying the warmer weather—not just because she can wear her favorite swimsuits but also because it means she can partake in various activities in the Bahamas such as swimming with sharks.
In another recent Instagram post, Fuller can be seen swimming in the clear blue waters with multiple sharks swimming beside her. She looks to be in absolute bliss surrounded by her aquatic friends, a moment that would certainly make anyone envious of her tropical vacation.
From Nassau to Exuma, Fuller is living her life to the fullest in her array of fashion-forward swimsuits.
The Virginia native rose to fame through The Bachelor Season 24 where she competed for lead Peter Weber’s rose. She made it to Week 9 before being eliminated and returned to the franchise with Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, where she got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo. After breaking off their engagement, Fuller then started dating former Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo for about a year before calling it quits. As confirmed in 2024, she’s now in a relationship with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.