11 Extra Sunny, Stunning SI Swimsuit Photos to Celebrate the First Day of Spring
Today, March 20, marks the first day of spring, meaning serotonin levels are up across the country and swimsuit searches are undoubtedly spiking. Whether you’re looking forward to a relaxing pool day or have an international, tropical getaway planned, there’s so much to get excited about as the temperatures finally start to rise. Here at SI Swimsuit, we constantly have our finger on the pulse of new swimwear trends as well as reminisce on past trends we want to make a comeback.
With a magazine as historic as SI Swimsuit—with 60 years in the making—we have so many iconic, powerful and all-around drop-dead gorgeous galleries of images to browse through as we create our spring 2025 mood boards. Above all, we’re hoping for a fruitful, sunny season full of positivity and good vibes. To get those good vibes going, we’ve collected 11 undeniably beautiful photos from past issues, as well as one you can expect to see in the 2025 magazine, that simply scream spring.
Beach and poolside photo shoots are the name of the game as we look ahead to warmer months.
Four-time brand model Lais Ribeiro soaked up the gorgeous Bahamas sun for her third SI Swimsuit feature in 2018 with Ben Watts.
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Vita Sidorkina couldn’t resist a gorgeous poolside moment while posing in Curacao with Ben Watts in 2017.
SI Swimsuit legend Winnie Harlow posed beautifully against the sunny Bahamas backdrop with photographer Laretta Houston in 2019.
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Chanel Iman beat the heat with her oversized hat on the beaches of Zanzibar with photographer Ruven Afanado in 2016.
Swim Search co-winner and returning 2025 model Jena Sims had trouble blocking out the rays during her recent shoot in Bermuda with Ben Watts. You’ll get to see her full gallery when the magazine releases in May.
Three-time brand model and 2016 cover girl Ashley Graham took a dip in the water in the beautiful sun of Turks & Caicos, captured by Derek Kettela.
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Brower accentuated her crystalline blue eyes with her bright blue swimsuit as she cooled off in the waters of Scrub Island, BVI with photographer Josie Clough in 2020.
Model and content creator Gabriella Halikas enjoyed the sunny weather of Atlantic City, N.J. for her stunning SI Swimsuit debut with Yu Tsai in 2021.
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Duckie Thot used her fabulous blue denim gloves to block out the sun during her shoot in Puerto Rico in 2023, captured by Derek Kettela.
Cindy Kimberly made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 in Barbados while channeling her inner Baywatch in this fabulous red high-cut one-piece, photographed by Ben Watts.
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan, who returns for the 2025 issue, was a total showstopper on the shores of the Dominican Republic in 2023, photographed by Derek Kettela. Stay tuned to check out her full gallery of photos for this year’s issue.
It’s an amazing time for SI Swimsuit, as the 2025 issue will be released this May, completing spring with a particularly special and celebratory moment.