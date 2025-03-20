Swimsuit

11 Extra Sunny, Stunning SI Swimsuit Photos to Celebrate the First Day of Spring

It’s officially warm weather season and we’re channeling only the sunniest vibes today.

Olivia Brower was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by LION + WILD.
Olivia Brower was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by LION + WILD. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Today, March 20, marks the first day of spring, meaning serotonin levels are up across the country and swimsuit searches are undoubtedly spiking. Whether you’re looking forward to a relaxing pool day or have an international, tropical getaway planned, there’s so much to get excited about as the temperatures finally start to rise. Here at SI Swimsuit, we constantly have our finger on the pulse of new swimwear trends as well as reminisce on past trends we want to make a comeback.

With a magazine as historic as SI Swimsuit—with 60 years in the making—we have so many iconic, powerful and all-around drop-dead gorgeous galleries of images to browse through as we create our spring 2025 mood boards. Above all, we’re hoping for a fruitful, sunny season full of positivity and good vibes. To get those good vibes going, we’ve collected 11 undeniably beautiful photos from past issues, as well as one you can expect to see in the 2025 magazine, that simply scream spring.

Beach and poolside photo shoots are the name of the game as we look ahead to warmer months.

Lais Ribeiro posed topless, wearing a neon pink bikini bottom in the sand of the Bahamas for SI Swimsuit.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Four-time brand model Lais Ribeiro soaked up the gorgeous Bahamas sun for her third SI Swimsuit feature in 2018 with Ben Watts.

Vita Sidorkina wears a bright orange one-piece swimsuit and pigtail braids for her SI Swimsuit shoot in 2017.
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by INDAH. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Three-time SI Swimsuit model Vita Sidorkina couldn’t resist a gorgeous poolside moment while posing in Curacao with Ben Watts in 2017.

Winnie Harlow poses on a raft in the Bahamas wearing a purple sating one-piece swimsuit for SI Swimsuit.
Winnie Harlow was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit legend Winnie Harlow posed beautifully against the sunny Bahamas backdrop with photographer Laretta Houston in 2019.

Chanel Iman protects herself from the sun with a big straw hat, wearing a black cut-out one-piece swimsuit.
Chanel Iman was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Zanzibar. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale. / Ruven Afanado/Sports Illustrated

Four-time SI Swimsuit model Chanel Iman beat the heat with her oversized hat on the beaches of Zanzibar with photographer Ruven Afanado in 2016.

Jena Sims poses in a shell bikini in the waters of Bermuda for her second SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Swim Search co-winner and returning 2025 model Jena Sims had trouble blocking out the rays during her recent shoot in Bermuda with Ben Watts. You’ll get to see her full gallery when the magazine releases in May.

Ashley Graham poses in the ocean in Turks & Caicos wearing a purple cut-out bikini for SI Swimsuit.
Ashley Graham was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by BECCA By Rebecca Virtue. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Three-time brand model and 2016 cover girl Ashley Graham took a dip in the water in the beautiful sun of Turks & Caicos, captured by Derek Kettela.

Olivia Brower poses in a bright blue cut-out one-piece swimsuit in Scrub Island, BVI for SI Swimsuit.
Olivia Brower was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by LION + WILD. / Josie Clough

Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Brower accentuated her crystalline blue eyes with her bright blue swimsuit as she cooled off in the waters of Scrub Island, BVI with photographer Josie Clough in 2020.

Gabriella Halikas posed in a bright pink two-piece swimsuit in Atlantic City, N.J. for her SI Swimsuit debut.
Gabriella Halikas was photographed by Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Model and content creator Gabriella Halikas enjoyed the sunny weather of Atlantic City, N.J. for her stunning SI Swimsuit debut with Yu Tsai in 2021.

Duckie Thot blocks out the sun with denim gloves, rocking a matching blue denim bikini while on set with SI Swimsuit.
Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit and gloves by Denimcratic. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Two-time SI Swimsuit model Duckie Thot used her fabulous blue denim gloves to block out the sun during her shoot in Puerto Rico in 2023, captured by Derek Kettela.

Cindy Kimberly wears a high-cut red one-piece swimsuit posing int the waters of Barbados with SI Swimsuit.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Yandy. Necklaces by Electric Picks and En Route Jewelry. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Cindy Kimberly made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 in Barbados while channeling her inner Baywatch in this fabulous red high-cut one-piece, photographed by Ben Watts.

Lauren Chan poses in the waters of the Dominican Republic in a yellow string bikini for SI Swimsuit.
Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by MESHKI. Earrings provided by New York Vintage. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Three-time SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan, who returns for the 2025 issue, was a total showstopper on the shores of the Dominican Republic in 2023, photographed by Derek Kettela. Stay tuned to check out her full gallery of photos for this year’s issue.

It’s an amazing time for SI Swimsuit, as the 2025 issue will be released this May, completing spring with a particularly special and celebratory moment.

