Winnie Harlow’s Deconstructed Gray Blazer Is the Picture of Fall Glamour
When we think fall fashion, there are a few things that we almost invariably picture: trench coats, cozy knits, leather boots and, of course, suiting.
In recent years, what was once an office staple has now become a fashion statement. The most fashionable have taken to styling full suits (the wide-leg pants and matching blazers) for casual afternoons out and red carpet appearances alike. It’s what we like to refer to as business chic—the blending of corporate attire with mainstream or trendy accessories for a glamorous, elevated look.
And, in many ways, the style is synonymous with fall. There is really no better time to embrace a full suit than the cool-weather season—when shorts will no longer cut it, but it’s not quite time to pull out a heavier coat. So, with fall having just started, recent fashion weeks across the world have been replete with the style. All the most fashionable attendees are reaching into their closets and pulling out their most glamorous suiting and taking it for a spin.
Winnie Harlow’s latest blazer dress is the perfect example. Sure, it wasn’t suiting in the traditional sense of the word, but like the best business chic styles, it took elements of office fashion and turned it into streetwear. Her deconstructed blazer, which came in a dark gray plaid pattern, featured silk sleeves and a silk hem—a stunningly unique detail that added a touch more elegance to the mini dress style.
As fall takes full effect in the coming weeks and months, we will be turning to the likes of Harlow for seasonal fashion inspiration. If your closet is in need a refresh, perhaps you should, too.