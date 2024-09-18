Georgina Burke Reinvents Fall Suiting in Blazer and Fitted Split-Hem Pants
If there’s one thing we can say with certainty, it’s that fall fashion is certainly here. Every year, right around this time, the best and brightest stars flock to the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week. When it ends, we’re left with the wish that we could go back in time and watch it unfold all over again and—more importantly—dozens of new styles to inform our seasonal fashion choices.
And we’re not simply talking about trends coming from the runway, either. Those, of course, are important, and integral to the curation of our closets. We’re likewise talking about the carefully styled outfits worn by the runway show attendees—those models, actors and other celebrities sitting in the audience at the luxury fashion events. Models like Georgina Burke.
The Australian native is a current New York resident with easy access to all that the week-long affair has to offer. So, she of course made several appearances on the sidelines of runway shows and in the crowds at after-parties. And, naturally, she brought her best fashion to each and every event. But perhaps our favorite was a stunning black suit that effectively breathed new life into the suiting trend.
Burke styled a plunging black blazer with a pair of fitted split-hem pants, which drew attention to a pair of chic square-toed sandals (a touch of summer in an otherwise fall-ready outfit). She rounded out the style with a small black handbag and a slicked-back bun—a fittingly sleek addition to the monochromatic look.
As Burke wrote in the caption, “Fashion week is over,” but the style inspiration will last forever.