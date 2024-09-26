WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson Struts Into Playoffs in Fitted Denim Midi Dress With Chic Leather Bustier
To say that A’ja Wilson has had an impressive season would be an understatement. On Sunday, Sept. 22, she became only the second player in league history to earn the MVP title by unanimous vote. It was her third time winning the award, but her first time with wholesale support (and the first time since 2006 that any player has achieved the feat).
But the impression that she is leaving on the WNBA isn’t simply a matter of on-court play and her resulting accolades. Of course, those achievements are integral to establishing her position in league history. Upon retirement, she will be remembered for feats like her unanimous MVP award. But, in this new landscape of professional basketball where off-court fashion has become increasingly noteworthy, she will likewise be remembered for her incredible pre-game style.
And that’s for good reason, too. In addition to her impressive basketball play this year, the 28-year-old has likewise taken to putting on a show ahead of tip-off. This season, Wilson has taken on a handful of the best trends, turning them into stunning pre-game fashion. For example, earlier this season she embraced schoolgirl chic in the form of a pleated skirt and white button-down. And just recently, she donned an acid wash green denim set, which made for an edgy game-day style.
Her final look for round one of the WNBA playoffs is likewise a testament to her impressive sense of style. Ahead of the Las Vegas Aces Sept. 24 matchup with the Seattle Storm, Wilson arrived to the arena in a stunning dark wash denim midi dress with chic leather bustier detailing. The number, which she paired with suede boots, a Chanel handbag and black sunglasses, came courtesy of American fashion designer Sergio Hudson’s fall-winter 2024 collection.
It made for a stunning entrance and precursor to the athlete’s impressive game time performance. Wilson put up 24 points and 13 rebounds en route to the team’s 83-76 victory over the Storm.
The squad will look to continue their postseason run in a five game series against the New York Liberty, which kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 29. The series will be a rematch of the 2023 WNBA Finals, which ended in a 3-1 victory for the Aces. With another win over the Liberty, Wilson and the squad will be one step closer to defending their 2023 title.