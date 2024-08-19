Breanna Stewart Returns to WNBA in High Fashion With Chic Matching Plaid Set
Just over a week ago, Breanna Stewart and the U.S. women’s basketball team were accepting their gold medals following a nail-biting win over France at the Paris games. With the victory, the team secured their eighth consecutive gold medal in the event—and yet again asserted their dominance on the international stage.
A week on, the WNBA has returned to regularly scheduled programming following a month-long break from play. And Stewart has returned to the Barclays Center for the second half of the New York Liberty season in style. The 29-year-old stepped out for a home game against the Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 17 in a chic gray plaid set, featuring a pair of relaxed mini shorts, a cropped button-up collared shirt and black boots. She rounded out the outfit with a plaid handbag to match.
The outfit was only the latest in a long line of glamorous pre-game looks from Stewart. This season, tunnel style has taken on a new meaning as the brightest league stars don their best curated outfits for pre-game photos. The WNBA forward has leaned into the increased fashion focus, stepping out in a series of matching sets, which she never fails to pair with sleek sunglasses.
But the outfits are only one good aspect of the WNBA’s return to play. The basketball is, of course, our primary focus—and Stewart and the Liberty continue to put on a show. In their first games back from break, they secured two big wins. Currently sitting at No. 1 in the league standings, the squad will continue their season with a home game against the Dallas Wings on Aug. 20.