Unanimous WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson Is Fierce in Red Hot Power Suit Ahead of Playoffs
A’ja Wilson is turning up the heat both on and off the court. The pro basketball player, who was just unanimously named the WNBA MVP, certainly dressed like a winner as she accepted her title on Sept. 22.
The 28-year-old Las Vegas Aces center looked fierce as ever in a red hot power suit from designer Sergio Hudson. The two-time Olympic gold medalist paired the longline cinched-waist blazer and straight-leg tailored pants with gold hoop earrings and a delicate gold “A” necklace. Her hair was slicked back into a ponytail and she opted for a glowy, full glam look, including a flawless base, dramatic lashes and a glossy brown lip.
Wilson, who was also named Player of the Year by the Associated Press earlier this week and averaged a record 26.9 points per game this season, further elevated the monochromatic ensemble with a matching red handbag and nude pointed-toe heels.
“3x Top Tier Blessings ❤️✨,” the South Carolina native, who just became the first player in league history to score more than 1,000 points in a season, captioned an Instagram post showing off her look and expressing her gratitude.
Her entire outfit reflected her fearless, unstoppable mindset as she prepares to lead the Aces in the second game of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs against the Seattle Storm this evening. Wilson, who was also named MVP in ’20 and ’22, led the Aces to WNBA Championship titles in ’22 and ’23, and she sure is hoping to secure another win this year.