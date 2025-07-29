XANDRA’s Crochet Bikini Look Is a Boho Dream (and the Accessories Seal It)
XANDRA is providing a first-class lesson in how to put together a beach look that screams bohemian glam.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model’s new collection of Instagram photos sees her enjoying her time on the beach. While munching on some sweet treats, XANDRA sports a lovely white crochet bandeau bikini top. The garment features off-the-shoulder sleeves with ruffles to provide extra flair. There’s also circular hardware in the middle to further elevate the top.
XANDRA’s lower half consists of crocheted mini shorts with a white crochet waistline to complement the upper half. After the waistline detailing comes an assortment of colors that not only creates a fascinating pattern but also adds a pop of color to the entire ensemble.
As if XANDRA’s beach ensemble couldn’t get any better, she added various accessories to bring the boho look to life.
One might immediately notice she was blinged out a little more than usual. Hoop earrings, rings and arm bracelets are stellar additions here. She wore a multi-tiered beaded necklace full of an array of shapes, colors and sizes. Pink-tinted round sunglasses and a basket beach purse also made for great accessories.
But it’s safe to say these pale in comparison to the real attention-grabber that was the cowgirl hat. Western vibes have been taking the fashion world by storm as of late, and XANDRA incorporated this current trend in her own way by wearing a brown woven hat with a rancher-style crease. The hat served multiple purposes by being chic and functional.
The Ibiza beach is nothing less than a vibe for XANDRA. But then again, her entire time in Spain seems to be epic.
In addition to relishing in the warm, golden sands, the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie is relishing in the sounds of the super hyped crowds, friends laughing and waves crashing.
XANDRA started off her trip on a high note with the incredible opportunity of DJing at Ushuaïa Ibiza, a club well-known for its party atmosphere. After her set, she visited the beach to engage in some water sports and relax on a boat. Following up with the fun were hangout sessions with her friends Kelsey Anderson, Mia Martini and fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton.
Spain looks so good on XANDRA. It’s no wonder that she fell in love with this picturesque location.