XANDRA’s Crochet Coachella Look Is a Flirty Festival Dream—and Her All-Time Favorite
There’s never a dull moment when XANDRA hits the latest music event in a lovely outfit. This proves to be true once more as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model—who made her debut in 2024 in Belize—combined crochet couture and festival fashion for Coachella Weekend 1.
XANDRA took to Instagram to post a video lipsynching to Charli XCX’s hit song “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish. While grooving to the pop EDM track, she starts out wearing casual loungewear before transforming into her stylish attire for the day which features a see-through beige crochet shirt and a matching crochet mini skirt.
She accessorized this outfit with a solid bikini top underneath and a pair of dark brown combat boots. Her shoes were absolutely ideal as they not only added a different streak of color, elevating the overall look, but were also a comfortable choice for dancing at the event.
Last but not least, her braided pigtails brought everything together to make her the bohemian baddie her fans can’t help but stare at. Truthfully, this is one of her best festival looks to date—and XANDRA would certainly agree, too. “my fave coachella outfit ever,” she wrote in her caption shared with her 554,000 followers.
Although this “crazy blonde DJ” knows how to spin a track, she didn’t perform at Coachella but instead enjoyed the weekend as an attendee.
One of her TikTok videos showed her shock the moment Eilish walked out on stage to join Charli XCX, while another video shows her frolicking through the festival at night with her best friends by her side. In both activities, the two-time SI Swimsuit model could be seen smiling from ear to ear having the time of her life.
Also in her recent TikTok uploads is another one of her Coachella looks. This time, she traded her crochet ensemble for all-black attire full of fringes galore.
Her outfit for the third and final day of the music festival consisted of a strapless black bandeau top going across her chest and a black leather fringe-filled cover-up with a cool lattice design on the bottom. Black denim shorts coupled nicely with the upper half of the ensemble, as did a pair of black knee-high boots.
Check out XANDRA’s Day 3 Coachella look here.
Following the black theme of this outfit, XANDRA grabbed a cute black shoulder bag. Then, going against the black theme for a pop of color, she also donned a bright blue necklace and light pink tinted glasses.
“Your Coachella outfit is fire! Love the vibe, it’s perfect for the festival,” one comment expressed.
“Your outfits are eatinggggg👏🏾👏🏾🔥,” another fan wrote hyping up the Ohio native.
“Obsessed w all the fringy fits this year,” another person stated.
“The outfit looks amazing! It’s definitely got that Coachella vibe. Can’t wait to see how it comes together,” one comment read.
It’s safe to say that everything came together amazingly, giving XANDRA a Coachella to remember.