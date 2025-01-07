Xandra Pohl Nails Cold-Weather Fashion With Feathered Coats, Leather Pants and Winter Gear
Xandra Pohl channeled her inner snow Barbie with the many outfits she sported during her girls’ trip to Aspen.
Pohl took to Instagram to showcase more of the ensembles she fabulously put together for her recent vacation. She opened up the photo series with a pink and white outfit that’s sure to be on everyone’s lists. The top is a pink and white checked padded quilted wool and cashmere blend jacket from Guest in Residence ($995) accompanied by a matching cashmere headband ($125), keeping her warm from the freezing cold. With a top this flashy, it was only natural that Pohl wore white bottoms and gloves to keep the rest of the look simple.
In another photo, the SI Swimsuit rookie accessorized with stylish pink visor sunglasses, which certainly elevated the outfit even further.
Another piece that Pohl put together that has her fans obsessed is her modern cowgirl-esque combination where she put on a moss green cowboy hat, a white turtleneck and a long tan trench coat adorned with multi-colored fur on the sides. Undoubtedly, this is a look many will come back to down the line when they go off to Aspen—or just any excursion where dressing up as a cowgirl is paramount.
Above all, however, the look that has everyone taking notes is the wine-red long-sleeve jacket with fur cuffs paired with black textured leather pants. It’s casual yet classy, a combo that every stylish person knows and loves. “aspen girls trip = completed,” the professional DJ shared with her 471,000 followers.
“This pink jacket 😍😭 I NEED,” one comment wrote.
“Whereeee are those pink sunglasses from pleaseeee? 😍😍😍,” another fan asked.
“@xandrapohl I need links for the FURSSS,” another comment expressed.
If having every piece in the pink checkered outfit is a must, Pohl’s Shop LTK shares the items she wore.
Outside of dominating her looks in Aspen, Pohl, who made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2024 after being photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize, is seeing success on the charts. Specifically, the dance radio charts.
In one of her most recent Instagram stories, Pohl shared her excitement about her song “I’m Going Out,” in which she collaborated with Steve Aoki and Sam Feldt, reaching no. 39 on the Top 50 Dance Radio charts. The song is a smash hit on YouTube, garnering 127,000 views despite the music video only being out for a little over a month.
Between the show-stopping vacay outfits and charting music, 2025 is definitely gearing up to be one of Pohl’s best years yet.