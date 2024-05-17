Xandra Pohl Is a Star at the SI Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Launch Party
A star is born! Xandra Pohl, who went from DJing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week last year to making her debut in the 2024 issue, turned up the heat at the 60th anniversary celebration in a chilly New York City on Thursday, May 16. Wearing a Christian Cowan sequin mini dress with Britt Netta heels and earrings by Charlie Lapson, the SI Swimsuit rookie stepped onto the red carpet like a pro.
The Ohio native was on hand to celebrate the milestone anniversary as well as her first time in the pages of the SI Swimsuit magazine. To prepare for the evening ahead, Pohl started the day with a Pilates class at alo by trainer Astrid Gross-Hutton. Fellow SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann joined her at the studio. After, the Miami resident grabbed a coffee before heading back to the hotel to swap out of her athleisure and into a robe to start glam prep.
“I couldn't even imagine this moment in a million years. It has been such a crazy experience. I mean, this has always been a dream of mine, but never once did I ever think that it was actually going to happen,” the 23-year-old said while on the red carpet. “I feel so grateful that MJ [Day, editor in chief] and the whole Sports Illustrated team asked me to be a rookie this year. Just to be able to look back on my 12-year-old self and being like, ‘You made it,’ is such a crazy feeling.”
For her photo shoot, the content creator headed to Belize, where she was photographed by Derek Kettela. Just like on the carpet, things got red hot during the photo shoot. Cherry red and firetruck ruby were incorporated into fun prints and unique materials, and the styling on set in San Pedro truly let the bold, sexy color do the talking. Pohl served the ultimate cool girl chic vibes, channeled Baywatch and experimented with latex, crochet, gingham and three-dimensional details.