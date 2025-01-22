Xandra Pohl Pairs Shimmery Backless Crop Top With Baggy Jeans in Latest ‘Fit Check
Xandra Pohl effortlessly combined glamour and street style in her latest Instagram ‘fit check ahead of an exclusive yacht party.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Miami-based DJ stunned in a shimmery backless gold scarf-style tube top ($198) from Camila Coelho, paired with oversized low-rise baggy jeans from Alexander Wang ($395) for a laid-back, edgy vibe. Her bold choice of accessories—a statement starfish necklace from Ettika ($70), a luxurious wristwatch, her signature gold hoops, a chunky mixed metals bangle and a white YSL purse—added a modern twist to the relaxed denim look, proving once again that she’s a master of personal style.
“the day that tiktok died,” the Ohio native captioned the Jan. 18 post, as TikTok slowly stopped working on phones across the country before returning the following day. The content creator flaunted her impeccable sense of fashion as well as her super-sculpted arms and back.
“Gorgeous island girl,” Sophie Julia commented.
“Mermaid princess 🧜♀️👑,” Jane Motion.
For glam, the SI Swimsuit model, who posed for Derek Kettela in Belize for the 2024 issue, kept it glowy and minimal yet still gorgeous and perfect for a night out. In addition to trendy lip-syncing content, she also filmed a get ready with me on TikTok while also spilling the tea about her previous three-year relationship which ended in December 2023 after her ex-boyfriend cheated on her.
Pohl started with the Dior Foundation Stick ($52) and Rare Beauty contour stick ($28) for her base. She then added a bit of color to her cheeks with the YSL blush ($39) and some more glow with the new Urban Decay luminizer glow drops ($34). She used the MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes palette ($52) for some shadow liner, curled her lashes and topped it off with the YSL mascara ($32).
Pohl completed her glam with the Mac lip pencil ($25), YSL candy glaze gloss and faux freckles using Freck’s liquid pen ($28)
“The thing’s getting banned [and I] feel like there’s so much tea that I have not spilled, and it’s time to spill some of it. Before I get into it, I just want to say how grateful I am for all of you, and that if you want to follow this journey of my crazy ass life, follow me on Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube,” she addressed fans before breaking down the juicy story. “Because let me tell you this is not the end of our journey.”