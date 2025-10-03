Yumi Nu Embraces Ethereal Autumn Style in Dreamy White Two-Piece Set
Yumi Nu is welcoming October with a cottagecore twist—and her latest look is pure magic. The SI Swimsuit model and former cover star posed outdoors in Amagansett, N.Y., channeling ethereal energy in a With Jean set that highlighted her curves and flawless face card.
View her post here.
The look
Nu wore the Silvie Top in white ($144), a sleeveless slim-fit piece featuring a V-neckline and chic front twist. She paired it with the Grace Skirt ($198), a sheer midi-length style crafted from custom hand-drawn crochet lace, finished with contrast fabric panels and a scalloped hem. The elasticated waistband added comfort, while the unlined silhouette made the intricate lacework stand out.
The New Jersey native skipped jewelry, letting the ensemble—and her chiseled bone structure—take center stage. She grounded the romantic white set with the Alohas Sajan Black Leather Boots ($285, currently on sale), a rigid riding-boot-inspired style with distressed leather, chunky proportions and pull tabs at the sides. A timeless shoe staple, the boots added edge to the dreamy outfit.
Styling & glam
Set against a rustic backdrop of an old building and a gravel walkway framed by greenery, the shoot captured peak cottagecore vibes. Nu posed naturally, soaking up the crisp autumn sun.
Her glam was fresh and glowing: a bronzed base, terracotta blush, peachy-taupe glossy lips and feathered brows. The newly-engaged musician wore her long, dark hair loose and straight, keeping the focus on her sculpted features.
The overall effect was a study in contrasts—soft lace with structured boots, ethereal white with rugged textures, delicate details balanced by Nu’s signature confidence. And we’re not surprised at her knack of putting together impeccable outfits that are interesting yet aesthetic—she’s the founder of sustainable, size-inclusive brand Nu22.
“ribbit ♣️♦️♥️♠️,” the 29-year-old captioned the carousel.
Shop similar, feminine white co-ord sets
Nu’s set is a statement, but white two-piece ensembles are timeless and versatile, especially when styled with fall staples like boots or leather jackets. Shop a few dreamy options below:
- Reformation Valetta Two-Piece, $248: A bestselling romantic set with a button-front top and matching A-line mini skirt, perfectly fitted at the bodice.
- Princess Polly Dorothea, $74: A dreamy embroidered two-piece with lace trim, tie-front bust and a high-waisted split-hem skirt.
- For Love & Lemons Sonnet Lace Set, $288: A ’60s-inspired sheer rose lace babydoll with vintage-style bloomer shorts for a nostalgic twist.
- Free People Gesibelle, $168: A seasonless tie-front vest and lace-detailed maxi skirt duo that’s effortless, essential and endlessly versatile.
- FLL Carla Top, $198 and Skirt, $149: A sleek floral jacquard co-ord with a boned corset top and flared mini skirt, designed for late-summer nights and fall transitions.