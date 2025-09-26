Swimsuit

Yumi Nu Announces Engagement to Longtime Partner Dimitri Dinas

The SI Swimsuit model, entrepreneur and musician showed off her dazzling custom ring this morning.

Ananya Panchal

Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Yumi Nu is officially off the market! The model and entrepreneur announced her engagement to her boyfriend of six years, Dimitri Dinas, with a sweet Instagram post on Sept. 26—the week of her 29th birthday.

You can check out the post on Instagram here.

The announcement

The carousel began with a playful short video of Nu munching on a burger, fries spread out in front of her. But it wasn’t the meal that caught everyone’s eye—it was the dazzling custom diamond ring stealing the frame. The model looked radiant, smiling ear-to-ear, clearly happy to be there, in love and feasting.

“all of a sudden I’m left handed,” the New Jersey native captioned the post, flashing her new bling.

The ring

Her unique ring was designed by AERIGO Custom. The bold, wavy band features an organic shape, giving it a sculptural, one-of-a-kind feel. It’s a modern take on a classic engagement ring, perfectly suiting the musician’s effortless, fashion-forward aesthetic.

She also showed close-up shots of the piece in additional slides, giving fans a better glimpse at the artistry behind her new forever accessory.

The look

For the milestone moment, Nu wore the Kesha Dress in Blue ($244), a midi-length halter gown by With Jean. The plunging neckline, side slit with ruffle detailing and open back made for a chic yet celebratory ensemble. The Nu22 clothing brand founder paired the piece with tiny diamond huggie earrings, keeping her accessories minimal to let the ring shine.

Her glam was equally radiant—glowy skin, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and a perfectly smooth, pin-straight hairstyle.

Their love story

Nu and Dimitri have been together for six years, building a relationship grounded in trust and support. Though the couple tends to keep their romance relatively low-key, this engagement announcement was filled with joy and intimacy.

Dimitri shared his own post, uploading a photo strip set that captured the couple screaming, hugging and kissing in celebration—as well as cute pics of his new fiancée and her new bling at their celebratory dinner.

His caption was short but sweet: “ya heard 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍.”

The reaction

Nu’s post lit up social media, with tons of fellow SI Swimsuit models and fans leaving sweet messages. She made her debut with the franchise in 2021, landed on the cover of the 2022 issue and returned to post for the 2023 and 2024 magazines.

“CRYING!!! CONGRATS!!” Lauren Chan commented.

“Never seen a more beautiful left hand!!! Congrats you two!! ❤️,” Hunter McGrady exclaimed.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! soooo happy for you babes!!! 😍😍😍,” Fo Porter gushed.

“Wifed upppp AHHHH,” one fan wrote.

“So happy for you, Yumi 😍🩷 congrats to you both!!” Another added.

More Yumi Nu:

feed

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews