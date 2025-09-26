Yumi Nu Announces Engagement to Longtime Partner Dimitri Dinas
Yumi Nu is officially off the market! The model and entrepreneur announced her engagement to her boyfriend of six years, Dimitri Dinas, with a sweet Instagram post on Sept. 26—the week of her 29th birthday.
The announcement
The carousel began with a playful short video of Nu munching on a burger, fries spread out in front of her. But it wasn’t the meal that caught everyone’s eye—it was the dazzling custom diamond ring stealing the frame. The model looked radiant, smiling ear-to-ear, clearly happy to be there, in love and feasting.
“all of a sudden I’m left handed,” the New Jersey native captioned the post, flashing her new bling.
The ring
Her unique ring was designed by AERIGO Custom. The bold, wavy band features an organic shape, giving it a sculptural, one-of-a-kind feel. It’s a modern take on a classic engagement ring, perfectly suiting the musician’s effortless, fashion-forward aesthetic.
She also showed close-up shots of the piece in additional slides, giving fans a better glimpse at the artistry behind her new forever accessory.
The look
For the milestone moment, Nu wore the Kesha Dress in Blue ($244), a midi-length halter gown by With Jean. The plunging neckline, side slit with ruffle detailing and open back made for a chic yet celebratory ensemble. The Nu22 clothing brand founder paired the piece with tiny diamond huggie earrings, keeping her accessories minimal to let the ring shine.
Her glam was equally radiant—glowy skin, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and a perfectly smooth, pin-straight hairstyle.
Their love story
Nu and Dimitri have been together for six years, building a relationship grounded in trust and support. Though the couple tends to keep their romance relatively low-key, this engagement announcement was filled with joy and intimacy.
Dimitri shared his own post, uploading a photo strip set that captured the couple screaming, hugging and kissing in celebration—as well as cute pics of his new fiancée and her new bling at their celebratory dinner.
His caption was short but sweet: “ya heard 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍.”
The reaction
Nu’s post lit up social media, with tons of fellow SI Swimsuit models and fans leaving sweet messages. She made her debut with the franchise in 2021, landed on the cover of the 2022 issue and returned to post for the 2023 and 2024 magazines.
“CRYING!!! CONGRATS!!” Lauren Chan commented.
“Never seen a more beautiful left hand!!! Congrats you two!! ❤️,” Hunter McGrady exclaimed.
“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! soooo happy for you babes!!! 😍😍😍,” Fo Porter gushed.
“Wifed upppp AHHHH,” one fan wrote.
“So happy for you, Yumi 😍 congrats to you both!!” Another added.