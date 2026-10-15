Zara Larsson’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Zara Larsson debuted the music video for her latest single, “Blue Moon,” and the marvelously mermaidcore aesthetic has us immediately obsessed.

For those unfamiliar with the Swedish singer-songwriter, Larsson is the mind behind viral pop hits including “Lush Life,” “Symphony,” “Stateside,” and more. Midnight Sun—her fifth and most recent album—was released in 2025 to positive reviews from fans and critics alike, earning her her first-ever Grammy Award nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording. Larsson is currently trekking around the world on her Midnight Sun Tour, and she performed at Lollapalooza earlier this year.

Alongside her playful pop sound and dazzling dance routines, Larsson is also beloved for her sensational style. Her onstage outfits embrace eye-popping colors reminiscent of Lisa Frank art, as well as Y2K-inspired pieces that channel pure nostalgia. She’s made waves with her incredible red carpet looks as well, bringing a welcome pop of color to many A-list events.

Speaking of “making waves,” her obsession-worthy signature style also extends to her seaside wardrobe! Larsson often incorporates classic swimwear cuts into her on-stage ensembles, and many of her album aesthetics bring a beautiful, beachy vibe. As noted above, her most recent music video fully embraced this sentiment, seeing the artist tap into some seriously stylish mermaid energy.

And that’s far from her only tie to swimwear. This summer, her loungewear line MAIN ROSE collaborated with swimwear brand NiiHAi to create the NiiHAi x MAIN ROSE collection: a sultry selection of bikinis designed to mix and match. So—with all that in mind—we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from the star over the years for some post-summer fashion inspiration.

Zara Larsson’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

Whether she’s on a gorgeous beachside getaway or curating pieces for her aforementioned NiiHAi x MAIN ROSE collection, one thing’s for sure: Larsson loves a bikini! The singer is often spotted in classic string sets, and she isn’t afraid to mix patterns or prints for an unexpected style moment. Scroll on to see a few standout examples from the singer’s Instagram account.

Soaking in the sun in a neon two-piece

Styling a baby blue bikini for a girls’ trip

Embracing effortless vibes in a terrific teal combo

Looking pretty in pink in the Hollywood hills

Enjoying a magical sunset in the Maldives

Celebrating the release of her swimwear collab

Showing off her pattern-mixing skills in a floral and striped number

Accessorizing with an unexpected (but fabulous) hat

Reminding fans why a classic black bikini is always in style

And finally, channeling mermaid vibes in the “Blue Moon” music video

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