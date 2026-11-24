Sure, the weather outside may be frightful, but the SI Swimsuit archive is always delightful—and, of course, we’re already thinking about which swimwear style will take the lead as summer 2027’s must-have suit. While we never tire of beautiful bikinis and gorgeous one-pieces, there’s one specific style we’d love to see make a much-deserved comeback with the warm weather: monokinis.

A classic one-piece suit with the sultry edge of a two-piece set, we’ve long believed this look is an underrated must-have for seaside style lovers. For those unfamiliar, a monokini is typically marked by cool cut-outs and delicate details, while embracing unexpected fabrics and prints, including crochet, metallics, glitter and more. Think plunging necklines, exposed midriffs and low-cut backs for sultry styles that make a serious mark on the shoreline.

But hey, don’t just take our word for it! For the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue, the style team dressed multiple models in marvelous monokinis. So if you happen to be a visual learner, look no further than our latest issue for plenty of monokini style inspiration for your next resort-ready look—and we’ve already got you covered with a few favorites below!

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Sweet, angelic vibes

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders wore this stunning, serene Crochet Sea Schilling Monokini ($215) by Anna Kosturova for her most recent photo shoot. Photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., the SI Swimsuit legend embraced elegant, angelic vibes.

To check out Sanders’s full 2026 gallery, click here.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gorgeous goddess energy

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by netta. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader, another SI Swimsuit legend, strutted on the shoreline in this Vortex One-Piece ($225) by netta. In Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, she channeled pure goddess energy in the unique green monokini while posing for photographer James Macari.

To check out Nader’s full 2026 gallery, click here.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by netta. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Cover girl-worthy cutouts

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remember those “cool cut-outs” we mentioned? Well, 2026 cover model Nicole Williams English took those daring details to new heights with this Lybethras Swimwear look. Wearing the Peyton One-Piece ($220), The Girls star smiled on sun-drenched sands for photographer Ben Watts’s camera lens in Montauk, N.Y.

To check out Williams English’s full 2026 gallery, click here.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Fun, flirty designs

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Antoninias. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Finally, Tiffany Haddish—another 2026 cover model alongside Williams English, Hilary Duff and Alix Earle—also made a memorable monokini moment in Mexico for her SI Swimsuit debut. Wearing this eye-popping Hortenzis One-Piece ($329) by Antoninias, the comedian totally rocked the flirty ruffled look.

To check out Haddish’s full 2026 gallery, click here.

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Antoninias. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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