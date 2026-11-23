A content creator and model, Remi Bader is known for her authenticity across her social platforms, as well as her trademark humor. Whether she is documenting her “realistic clothing hauls” for her Instagram followers or opening up about her mental health, the 31-year-old New York native always keeps it real.

After making her brand debut with SI Swimsuit on the runway during our Swim Week show in Miami in 2025, Bader earned her spot in the 2026 issue as a rookie. She was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for this year’s magazine. Shortly after the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue hit newsstands, Bader once again joined the brand on the catwalk for the Swim Week runway show in Miami. ICYCM, you can catch the show in its entirety, as it is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Whether she’s striking a pose on the runway, on set or on social media, Bader knows how to make a lasting impression. Below, we’re showcasing just a few of her best bikini moments through the years.

Her 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show appearance for Swim Week

While on the runway, Bader rocked a brown Salty Mermaid set, a Natasha Tonic bikini and a sparkly red look, the latter of which was comprised of a top by Leslie Amon and bottoms by FAE. Check them all out here.

Bader’s rookie shoot for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue

Following the reveal of her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery in May, Bader took to Instagram to reflect upon her relationship with her body over the years. “No matter how my body continues to change over time or what size I am, I’ve grown so much respect for it for carrying me through and to me this photo represents that,” she wrote.

Sunbathing in Spain

Earlier this year, a colorful striped set helped Bader to “[embrace] the Spanish culture” during a trip to Marbella, Spain.

Repping pretty prints

Bader donned a blue-and-brown striped bikini while sharing a solid piece of advice with her Instagram followers: “Learn to love your own company before sharing it with anyone else 🌴,” she wrote in a December 2025 Instagram caption.

Edgy animal print

A bright red beaded bikini and an animal print-cover up always make for a striking beach day look, which Bader proved while vacationing late last year.

Baby blue gingham

What’s more chic than matching your bikini to your poolside accessories? Doing so with your very own product. Bader reached for her portable Fangirl by Remi fan in a baby blue that accented her bikini perfectly.

Making her SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut in 2025

Remi Bader backstage at the W South Beach. Swimsuit by MC2 Saint Barth. Hat by Zandria. Belt by Streets Ahead. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Bader’s SI Swimsuit runway show debut in 2025 consisted of several dazzling looks, including this blue bandana-printed MC2 Saint Barth bikini, accessorized with a Streets Ahead belt and hat by Zandria.

Fighting the rising temperatures with tie-dye

Once again, Bader accessorized her bikini with a Fangirl. This time, she wore a pink-and-orange tie-dye bikini with a metallic O-ring accent at the bust, along with sunnies and a white cover-up.

Music festival bound

While bikini tops are beach day essentials, Bader proved that a fringe-trimmed top is equally perfect for a music festival.

Radiant in red

Red is definitely Bader’s color! While visiting Ischia, Italy, she wore a vibrant one-piece with a chest cut-out adorned with a flower and a coordinated pair of sunnies.

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