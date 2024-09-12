Breanna Stewart’s Net Worth in 2024: The WNBA Star Is a Fashion Icon, Advocate
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
American pro basketball player Breanna Stewart is best known for her NCAA and WNBA achievements. The New York native led the University of Connecticut Huskies to four back-to-back championships and was drafted by the Seattle Storm in 2016, where she quickly became one of the most prominent players in the league.
Stewart was the first overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, selected by the Seattle Storm. Her professional career started with a bang as she was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year in her debut season. Stewart’s impact on the league continued to grow, and she led the Storm to WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020, earning WNBA Finals MVP honors both times.
Stewart’s professional success isn’t limited to the WNBA—she has also played internationally, winning multiple championships with Russian club UMMC Ekaterinburg. Her all-around game, characterized by scoring, rebounding and defensive prowess, has made her one of the most formidable players in women’s basketball. She signed with the New York Liberty last year, and continues to dominate on the East Coast.
Stewart has also contributed to Team USA’s gold medals in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Olympics, absolutely dominating in this year’s Paris games. She also recently cofounded Unrivaled, a new professional 3-on-3 women’s basketball league that will begin competing in January 2025. The group will make history by having the highest average salary in women’s pro sports, giving players equity and more than $100,000 each to compete in the Miami-based league.
Off the court, the 2022 SI Swimsuit model is known for her social justice advocacy as well as her love for fashion and style. She and wife Marta Xargay share two kids, Ruby and Theo.
How did Breanna Stewart get her start?
Stewart displayed her talent for basketball from a very young age. She attended Cicero-North Syracuse High School, where she quickly became a standout player and was named the USA Today National High School Player of the Year in 2012. Her impressive performance at the high school level earned her a scholarship to play for the University of Connecticut.
Breanna Stewart college career
Stewart’s college career at UConn is one of the most decorated in NCAA history. From 2012 to 2016, she led the Huskies to four consecutive NCAA Championships, a feat that had never been accomplished before. The 30-year-old was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player all four years. She also received numerous individual awards, including three consecutive Naismith College Player of the Year awards.
Breanna Stewart 2024 salary
Stewart’s salary with the Seattle Storm was among one of the highest in the WNBA. She signed a four-year supermax contract of $234,936, the maximum allowable under the WNBA’s salary cap, in 2020. Though she left the team and joined the New York Liberty in 2023, before the completion of her original contract with the Storm, she was able to negotiate a buyout. She is currently under a one-year contract with the Liberty, valued at $205,000 for the 2024 season.
In addition to her WNBA salary, Stewart also earns a substantial income from playing overseas during the WNBA off-season, where top players can command salaries that rival or exceed their WNBA earnings.
Breanna Stewart endorsement deals and brand partners
Stewart is a prominent and charismatic figure in women’s sports marketing, with endorsements from Nike, which signed her to a multi-year deal early in her professional career. Stewart has also partnered with companies like BODYARMOR, which positions her as a leading ambassador for their sports drinks. Perhaps one of her most notable partnerships is with Puma. Stewart has become the face of the brand, endorsing their products and even launching her own signature shoe line.
Breanna Stewart net worth
As of 2024, Stewart’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. This substantial figure is the result of her WNBA salary, earnings from overseas play, and numerous endorsement deals, and is heavily bolstered by her supermax contract with the Seattle Storm.
Breanna Stewart’s net worth compared to NBA players
Stewart’s $5 million net worth and earnings, while impressive, are modest compared to top male NBA players. In comparison, LeBron James has a net worth estimated at around $1 billion, largely due to his substantial NBA salary, numerous endorsement deals and successful business ventures. Similarly, Stephen Curry’s net worth is approximately $160 million, while Kevin Durant has a net worth of about $200 million.