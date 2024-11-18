Gabby Thomas’s Net Worth in 2024: The Record-Making Olympian Is Excelling on and Off the Track
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Track and field athlete Gabby Thomas is a two-time Olympian with five medals to her name. During her debut at the 2020 games in Toyko, the 27-year-old Georgia native earned a bronze in the 200m event and a silver in the 4x100 relay. This past summer, Thomas acquired three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, including one in her signature event, the 200m, as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
In addition to her prowess on the track, Thomas is a graduate of Harvard University who is passionate about giving back to her community. Last week, she was announced as one of SI Swimsuit’s newest featured athletes, and will make her brand debut in the 2025 magazine. Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., for the feature.
Below, we take a closer look at Thomas’s salary, net worth, philanthropic efforts and more.
How did Gabby Thomas get her start?
Thomas first started running track and field in middle school, and attended prep school at The Williston Northampton School in Massachusetts before being recruited by Harvard. She turned pro in 2018, and signed a multi-year endorsement contract with New Balance during her senior year at the university.
"Joining Team New Balance is exciting for me, because I’ve been wearing their spikes for so many years now,” Thomas said at the time. “I am excited to continue to try out their innovative product and work with their product teams to develop their sprint spikes, training shoes and even apparel.”
Gabby Thomas college
Thomas attended Harvard University, where she graduated with degree in neurobiology. The athlete also earned a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from the University of Texas. While running track at Harvard, Thomas won 22 conference titles and set several school records. With her gold medal wins at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Thomas became the first female Harvard grad to win gold in an Olympic track and field event.
Gabby Thomas 2024 salary
While the majority of Thomas’s various brand endorsement deal terms are not public, the athlete’s annual salary also consists of revenue from relay events, Olympic medal earnings, keynote speaker events, social media posts and more. For example, in 2024, American Olympic medalists were awarded $38,000 for a gold medal finish—and with three, Thomas raked in a total $114,000 at the Paris event alone. However, her cumulative salary information for 2024 has not been made public.
Gabby Thomas endorsement deals and brand partners
Throughout her career as a professional athlete, Thomas has teamed up with a number of brand partners, including New Balance, Whoop, Eli Lilly and Company, SKIMS, Delta Airlines, HOTSHOT and others.
With her background in and passion for public health, Thomas’s partnership with pharmaceutical brand Eli Lilly and Company made perfect sense. “Every individual should have an equal opportunity to live their healthiest life possible and this partnership allows me to move that mission forward,” she wrote of the endorsement deal on Instagram earlier this spring.
Gabby Thomas social media
With 1 million followers on Instagram, Thomas uses her platform to share track and field-related updates with her fans, along with lifestyle pics, photos with her pug, Rico, and the occasional bikini snap from vacation.
Gabby Thomas charity work
Philanthropy is incredibly important to Thomas, who works with organizations like the Volunteer Public Healthcare Clinic in Austin, which provides medical resources to adults and children who are uninsured. There, Thomas serves as the director of the hypertension prevention program, where she works with and trains volunteers.
“Making a tangible difference and seeing it every day has been really fulfilling,” Thomas recently told Vogue of her volunteer work. “As for the future, I’ll continue my track career and maybe wrap up my track career in five or six years. Then I’d like to continue in that space and maybe run a non-profit.”
Thomas has also bridged her brand sponsorships with her passion for healthcare, as she worked with New Balance to donate free shoes to patients at the clinic to encourage them to get moving and stay active.
Gabby Thomas net worth
Thomas’s net worth is widely reported to be somewhere between $1 million and $5 million. She has amassed her fortune through brand deals and sponsorships, as well as her sport.
Gabby Thomas’s net worth compared to male track and field athletes
Professional hurdler and sprinter Grant Holloway, who also took home gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has an estimated net worth range comparable to Thomas’s. Meanwhile, middle- and long-distance runner Cole Hocker, who also earned gold at the summer Olympics, has an estimated net worth of around $2 million.
Since Thomas’s net worth falls within a somewhat vast range, it’s tough to compare apples to apples, but one thing is clear: there is still a discrepancy when it comes to pay between men’s and women’s athletes where individuals have achieved similar levels of success.