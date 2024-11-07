Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas, a two-time Olympian, is the fourth-fastest woman in history in the 200m race with a record-breaking time of 21.60. The Atlanta native, who first started running track and field in middle school, turned pro in 2018, and went on to make her Olympic debut three years later. During the 2020 games in Toyko, she secured two medals: a bronze in the 200m event and a silver in the 4x100 relay. In the summer of 2024, Thomas earned three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, including one in her signature event, the 200m, as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Off the track, Thomas is just as impressive. She is a graduate of Harvard University, where she majored in neurobiology, and Thomas holds a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Texas. The athlete is passionate about volunteering with organizations such as Volunteer Public Healthcare Clinic in Austin, which provides medical resources to adults and children who are uninsured. Thomas makes her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.