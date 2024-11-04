Meet Gabby Thomas, SI Swimsuit’s Newest Athlete
Gabby Thomas is transitioning from sprinting to spotlight as she prepares to join the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, bringing her powerful presence and grace to the world of modeling. The American track and field Olympian is currently in Boca Raton, Fla. where she’s posing for photographer Ben Horton for next May’s issue.
We’re so proud to welcome the 27-year-old to the SI Swimsuit family as an inspiring athlete with extraordinary talent and a profound impact both on and off the track. While we wait to see the incredible shots from Thomas’s shoot, you can follow along with her today through the SI Swimsuit Instagram.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief, said along with the announcement. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Thomas’s athletic achievements
Thomas’s athletic journey is nothing short of exceptional. Known for her blistering speed, she holds the title of the fourth-fastest woman in history in the 200m with a record-breaking 21.60-second sprint achieved at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. This speed served her well in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals, in the 200m sprint, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay. The Georgia-born, Massachusetts native is the first American track athlete since Allyson Felix to secure three Olympic golds in a single game. The five-time medalist won bronze in the 200m sprint and silver in the 4x100m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
This month, Thomas was nominated by World Athletics as the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.
Who is Thomas off the track?
Off the track, Thomas is equally impressive. A Harvard graduate with a degree in neurobiology, she has also earned a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from the University of Texas, dedicating herself to public health and underserved communities. The New Balance brand ambassador and former SKIMS campaign star is passionate about increasing and advocating for diversity in STEM industries.
She currently works with the Volunteer Healthcare Clinic in Austin, Texas, offering support to those in need. Beyond her career and community work, Thomas spends her downtime exploring Austin’s vibrant scenes with her pug, Rico.