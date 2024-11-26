Suni Lee’s Net Worth in 2024: The Olympic Gymnast Is Thriving on and Off the Mat
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Artistic gymnast Suni Lee is a two-time Olympic athlete and 2019 World Championship medalist. The 21-year-old Minnesota native made her Olympic debut at the 2020 games in Tokyo, where she claimed one gold, one silver and one bronze medal. This past summer, Lee was part of the Olympic medal-winning U.S. women’s national team. While in Paris, she took home three total medals, including one gold and two bronze.
Recently, Lee was announced as one of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 athletes, who will be featured in the annual issue next May. She was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., for the occasion. Take a sneak peek at her brand feature here.
In the meantime, we’re taking a closer look at Lee’s salary, college career, net worth and more, below.
How did Suni Lee get her start?
Lee began training in gymnastics at the age of 6 at the Midwest Gymnastics Centre in her native Minnesota. She made her junior elite debut at the U.S. Classic in 2016, and three years later, Lee made her senior debut in Jesolo, Italy, where she earned the all-around title and won gold alongside her USA teammates.
The athlete qualified for the 2020 Olympics after placing second in the all-around event at the Olympic trials. At the 2021 event, Lee went on to make history as the first Asian-American woman to win gold in the women’s all-around event.
Following a health issue that required her to temporarily step away from her sport (more on that below), Lee qualified for the 2024 Olympics in June of this year, and went on add to her already impressive medal count.
Suni Lee college
Following the 2020 Olympics, Lee enrolled at Auburn University. During her first year with the Tigers, Lee was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and had the most decorated year in program history. The following year, Lee received two All-America honors, but was sidelined from the majority of the 2023 competition season after eight meets due to illness.
In April of that year, Lee announced she was retiring from college gymnastics due to a kidney issue that required her to focus on her health.
“Auburn, thank you for the best 2 years of my life and for giving me the opportunity to make history alongside this amazing group. I am forever grateful for this community,” Lee wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “ ... It’s been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all of the love & support. I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future.”
Suni Lee 2024 salary
Though Lee’s earnings for 2024 alone aren’t made public, we can still make a few baseline estimates. As an Olympic medalist alone, she earned $68,000 from the summer games in Paris, due to her one gold and two bronze medals (the U.S. pays athletes $38,000 and $15,000 for each gold and bronze medal won).
However, Lee’s 2024 salary is also composed of various brand deals and partnerships, many of which are estimated to be in the seven-figure range.
Suni Lee endorsement deals and brand partners
Over the years, Lee has partnered with a number of brand partners on various endorsement deals. She has worked with SKIMS, KISS Products, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GK Elite, LoveShackFancy, Lululemon and others.
Lee, whose chic French manicure went viral during the summer Olympics in Paris, was announced as a brand ambassador for KISS nails in June.
“Being a gymnast requires me to move in a way that is flexible, weightless and strong. I need the same traits when it comes to my manicure and Salon X-tend allows me to do that effortlessly, while also showcasing my individuality, wherever my meets take me,” Lee stated in a press release at the time. “I can’t wait to share my favorite looks and inspire others to showcase their unique nail styles as well.”
Suni Lee social media
Lee is active on both Instagram and TikTok, where she has 3.4 million and 3.6 million followers, respectively. She regularly shares gymnastics-related content with her combined 7 million followers, as well as outfit snaps, other career accomplishments, the aforementioned brand partnerships and the occasional bikini photo.
Suni Lee charity work
When Lee stepped away from NCAA competition at Auburn in 2023, she revealed it was due to a “non-gymnastics health related issue involving [her] kidneys.” She has since spoken out about her kidney disease, and today, is an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund.
The non-profit provides educational information regarding kidney disease, financial assistance for those who are fighting the disease and more. This summer, Lee was “thrilled” to partner with the organization on AKF’s “Know Your Kidneys” initiative.
“Getting diagnosed with kidney disease turned the world that I knew upside-down. At the time of my diagnosis, I was 20 years old, competing in a sport that I love so much,” Lee said of the partnership. “My kidney disease has been difficult, and I know firsthand that sometimes the cause of your disease isn’t clear-cut. But I want to encourage others to be informed about their kidney health and become a self-advocate for a treatment plan that can allow them to live their best life.”
Suni Lee net worth
Lee’s net worth is widely estimated to be around $3 to $5 million, with Celebrity Net Worth reporting the latter number. In addition to income from her sport, Lee’s fortune has also been amassed through brand deals, sponsorships and NIL deals while at Auburn.
Suni Lee’s net worth compared to male gymnasts
Artistic gymnasts Stephen Nedoroscik and Brody Malone, who were both members of the bronze medal-winning U.S. men’s gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, have estimated net worths of around $1 million each.
And while Lee is worth a whopping $2 to 4 million more than these male athletes, there are still many instances in which male and female athletes do not earn nearly the same amount of money in their respective sports.