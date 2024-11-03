Go Behind the Scenes With Suni Lee for Her SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot
It’s officially shoot season for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2025 issue and we’re so excited to share our incredible lineup of models. At the start of the month, our team jetted off to Boca Raton, Fla. to shoot with photographer Ben Horton, where professional golfer Nelly Korda posed on Nov. 2 in fabulous suits. We’re now onto day 2, where two-time Olympian Sunisa “Suni” Lee is currently getting ready to make her debut. The 21-year-old from Saint Paul, Minn. is truly a force to be reckoned with, becoming the first Asian American woman to win Olympic gold in the individual all-around competition at the 2020 games.
Lee helped the U.S. team reach gold at the 2024 Olympics, and she also won two bronze medals in individual competitions. In addition to her Olympic accolades, she competed in the NCAA for the Auburn Tigers gymnastics team and has inspired many by partnering with the American Kidney Fund after being diagnosed with kidney disease. Needless to say, Lee is a fantastic role model for women athletes and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit brand.
As Lee’s shoot preparations begin today, we’re giving you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her day on set, from picking out swimsuits to getting the perfect shot and so many exciting moments in between. You can also follow along with the gymnast’s day on the SI Swimsuit Instagram page. We’ll be updating this post live as Lee shares teases of her day.
Our first tease of the day comes along with the SI Swimsuit Instagram’s announcement of Lee’s debut, showing us the athlete looking gorgeous in a St. Agni brown two-piece. Her hair is styled in loose curls—perfect for her poolside vibe—and her makeup is simple yet timeless with wispy lashes and a very light pink lip. Her nails are manicured with a French tip style, which matches every look.
Lee took over the SI Swimsuit Instagram story to introduce herself, urging her fans to follow along. We also got some behind-the-scenes looks at the athlete in the moments leading up to the start of the shoot, showing her in a robe and the brown two-piece getting her “finishing touches” done:
It's officially time to take some photos! Lee posed in the St. Agni brown two-piece in a lounge chair poolside, looking as glamorous as ever. The sunny Florida weather makes for a fantastic backdrop as does the tropical outdoor area. Lee looks like a natural in front of the camera:
Keep reading our live blog diary to see more behind-the-scenes shots of Lee’s photo shoot!