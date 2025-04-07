Debunking Women’s Wellness Myths With Hers
It is an understatement to say health is wealth. Without feeling good and having a functioning body, everything else is futile. As we get older, health concerns may be pushed to the forefront more, but staying on top of our wellbeing should always be a priority at any age. And despite becoming our own ‘doctor’ thanks to the numerous searches, viral videos and AI available with a click of a button, trying to self-diagnose never benefits anyone.
From trendy GRWM videos to targeted social media ads, you're likely to get a ton of advice regarding women’s health and wellness, but surprisingly, a lot of it is misleading and coming from unqualified people. Which is why we are trying to cut through the noise and get educated, medical answers to some of our questions.
Dr. Jessica Shepherd is the Chief Medical Officer at Hers, who is working to help ensure women have access to facts and information to help them become aware of the intricacies of their bodies. In a four-part series for SI Swimsuit, she will be breaking down women’s health myths and sharing the truth for each. Shepherd’s way of explaining makes the information easy to digest and comprehend – no doctor talk, so to speak!
Within the weekly videos, we will get to the bottom of several misconceptions involving metabolism, gut health, fitness and hormones. But before leaving it to the expert, we had some fun with SI Swimsuit talent Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders and Penny Lane.
Do they believe, like many women, that metabolism can be hacked with quick fixes or know the answers surrounding how their menstrual cycle affects their body? Is strength training better than cardio? Finally, gut health has become one of the more searched aspects of health, so what is true and false? We hope Dr. Shepherd will help clarify or correct any thoughts and ideas women have about their bodies and inspire further education – from reliable sources, of course.