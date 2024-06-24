Gear Up for Adventure With Brenna Huckaby’s 5 Outdoor Essentials
While many of us are looking forward to summer getaways in the coming weeks, SI Swimsuit legend and Paralympic gold medalist Brenna Huckaby is dreaming of a staycation. The Louisiana native lives in Montana with her husband and two young daughters, and the family of four spend their summers soaking up all the adventure that the area has to offer.
“People fly from all over the world to see some of the hikes that we have,” Huckaby tells us. “So I’m excited to just hit the trails, go camping, mountain biking ... seriously the most picturesque places [are just] seven minutes away from my house. So I’m so excited to just be in those mountains.”
When she and her family are gearing up for an adventure, whether it be mountain biking or hiking, Huckaby never leaves the house without five outdoor essentials. Below, check out her must-haves, including a few SI Swimsuit-approved picks.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Travel Towel, $16.99 (amazon.com)
“I’m a sweater, and I hate carrying a lot of things,” Huckaby says. “So I love a small microfiber towel.”
This quick-drying pick is perfect for stashing in a backpack and comes with a water-resistant bag just in case you get caught in the rain.
Tartelette Tubing Mascara, $27 (ulta.com)
“If I’m wanting a cute photo while I’m out in nature, I love having a good mascara,” Huckaby notes. “And so I use the [Tarte] tubing mascara and I can sweat my face off and my mascara does not move.”
She even relies on the product when snowboarding. “It doesn’t go anywhere [even though] my eyes water a crazy amount,” Huckaby says.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen With Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide, $38 (sephora.com)
Sunscreen is a must for Huckaby, and this SI Swimsuit-approved pick is also one of Olivia Dunne’s favorites.
IT Cosmetics Mini CC+ Cream with SPF 50+, $22 (ulta.com)
Tinted moisturizer is a must-have for Huckaby, and we love this one for multiple reasons: it provides SPF 50+ sun protection and contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin.
Shine Eraser, $3 (elfcosmetics.com)
We have these affordable blotting papers in our purse at all times, but they particularly come in handy to keep shine at bay before snapping a mid-hike selfie.