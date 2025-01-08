Katie Austin’s 7-Minute Deep Core Workout Is a Quick and Effective Burner
Kickstart your New Year alongside SI Swimsuit with 31 Days of Wellness! This January, SI Swimsuit will unlock exclusive offerings with SI Swimsuit models, wellness experts, fitness gurus and others, who will guide you through 31 days of rejuvenating workouts, recipes, self-care rituals and more.
It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s time for another workout courtesy of SI Swimsuit’s very own Katie Austin. The four-time brand star and fitness entrepreneur is the founder and creator of The Katie Austin App, a subscription platform where the 31-year-old model offers more than 400 at-home workout classes and tons of tasty recipes.
This week, she’s offering up a 7-minute workout from her app exclusively with SI Swimsuit readers that focuses on deep core muscles. The set is a quick and effective burner that can be done on your lunch break or really anywhere you can lay out your yoga mat.
What is deep core?
Your deep core is composed of four major muscle groups, Austin explains.
“A lot of times we know of the rectus abdominis, which is basically the six pack muscle, and then the internal and external obliques, which we work a lot in other videos and other workouts online,” she explains. “ ... When we’re doing deep core, we’re actually really making sure we’re feeling it in the transverse abdominis and also in a 360 stability way with your core.”
Austin’s 7-minute deep core workout
The set includes the following moves, each of which should be completed for 35 seconds, followed by 15 seconds of rest, before going into the next exercise.
- Toe taps
- Hip bridges
- Dead bugs
- Reverse crunch
- Reverse crunch to alternating leg lower
- Full body suitcase crunch
- 100s
- Hover plank knee taps
- Bear planks with three-second hold
“In these moves, you’re really going to hit that [transverse abdominis muscle], you’re going to feel great,” Austin explained of the deep core moves. “I love doing a lot of these moves because they don’t look very challenging if you’re not doing them, but if you’re doing them, you’re really feeling this.”
How to work out with Austin
If you’re a fan of this deep core set, consider subscribing to Austin’s fitness app. Monthly memberships are available for $9.99/month, while you can also choose to subscribe for a full year, billed at $99.99/annually. This month, Austin is offering SI Swimsuit readers a special discount of 10% off all memberships using code “SISWIM10.”
Stay tuned to SI Swimsuit’s 31 Days of Wellness to continue to learn how to take charge in the year ahead!