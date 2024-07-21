Lele Pons on How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Helped Her Enjoy Working Out
Content creator Lele Pons walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week in June, where she absolutely nailed her appearances on the catwalk.
Prior to getting up on the big stage, we chatted with the former Vine superstar about her social media career, confidence and her current gym routine. The 28-year-old Venezuelan singer and YouTuber also opened up about her time on Dancing With the Stars and how it positively influenced her well-being. Pons competed on Season 32 of the reality show alongside professional dancer Brandon Armstrong, and the two were eliminated in early November of last year, coming in eighth place on the show.
“If you don’t like to work out, do something like that doesn’t even remind you of working out,” Pons advises. “For example, I went on Dancing with the Stars and that actually helped me be able to like working out because I love dancing and it didn’t feel [like work].”
Outside of dancing, Pons enjoys a good gym workout and typically exercises every single day. She loves a mix of full-body, upper-body and lower-body moves that can be done either at home or outdoors at the beach. As for nutrition, Pons focuses on small portions of healthy foods throughout the day, like eggs, lean meat and vegetables, and is typically done eating for the day by 7 p.m.
“It’s whatever makes you feel good,” she says about her mentality when it comes to exercise and nutrition.