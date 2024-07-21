Swimsuit

Lele Pons on How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Helped Her Enjoy Working Out

The social media superstar was featured on Season 32 of the competition show.

Cara O’Bleness

Lele Pons
Lele Pons / Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Content creator Lele Pons walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week in June, where she absolutely nailed her appearances on the catwalk.

Prior to getting up on the big stage, we chatted with the former Vine superstar about her social media career, confidence and her current gym routine. The 28-year-old Venezuelan singer and YouTuber also opened up about her time on Dancing With the Stars and how it positively influenced her well-being. Pons competed on Season 32 of the reality show alongside professional dancer Brandon Armstrong, and the two were eliminated in early November of last year, coming in eighth place on the show.

“If you don’t like to work out, do something like that doesn’t even remind you of working out,” Pons advises. “For example, I went on Dancing with the Stars and that actually helped me be able to like working out because I love dancing and it didn’t feel [like work].”

Brandon Armstrong and Lele Pons
Brandon Armstrong and Lele Pons / Eric McCandless/Getty Images

Outside of dancing, Pons enjoys a good gym workout and typically exercises every single day. She loves a mix of full-body, upper-body and lower-body moves that can be done either at home or outdoors at the beach. As for nutrition, Pons focuses on small portions of healthy foods throughout the day, like eggs, lean meat and vegetables, and is typically done eating for the day by 7 p.m.

“It’s whatever makes you feel good,” she says about her mentality when it comes to exercise and nutrition.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

Home/Fitness & Movement