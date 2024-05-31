All of the New Faces Who Are Walking in SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Miami Swim Week
The 2023 SI Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week was an exciting one: from Jena Sims showing off her baby bump (she’s now a mom to 11-month-old Crew) and Nicole Williams English walking the runway with her little girl India Moon, to all four Nader sisters opening the show and longtime franchise icons closing the event, it’s a year we will never forget.
For the magazine’s 60th anniversary, the brand obviously had to bring back some legendary talent to the fold and make each moment this year extra special—and Miami Swim Week is no exception.
Joining SI Swimsuit models Williams English, Sims, Kamie Crawford, Brooks Nader, Christen Harper, Katie Austin, Hunter McGrady, Lauren Chan, Ellie Thumann, Penny Lane, Xandra Pohl, Achieng Agutu and Camille Kostek will be seven new faces.
Meet the incredible women who have captivated the hearts of the internet and built a strong, empowering personal brand, below. They will each be walking in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on June 1, which you can livestream at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday below.
Alix Earle
Alix Earle became an almost overnight TikTok sensation last year, and continues to rapidly grow her platforms through candid, relatable and unfiltered content. Her signature “get ready with me” videos have the ability to instantly go viral and sell out any product—a phenomenon that has been dubbed the “Alix Earle effect.” The New Jersey native and Miami resident is also the host of the Hot Mess podcast, where she shares the good, bad and messy of what goes on after she gets ready.
This morning, Earle was announced as SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model for the June 2024 issue. Read more about it here.
Instagram: @alixearle
TikTok: @alixearle
Lele Pons
Lele Pons is a social media sensation who has built a following of more than 116 million across all platforms through her comedy, music and relatable content. She first went viral on Vine, but is best known for her YouTube channel these days. The Venezuela-born, Miami native emerged onto the music scene in 2018, with her debut single “Dicen.” The Latin Grammy Award-winner, who has also earned MTV Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen
Choice Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and The Streamy Awards, was a participant on last year’s season of Dancing With the Stars.
Instagram: @lelepons
TikTok: @lelepons
Jilly Anais
Texas native Jilly Anais was crowned Miss Teen Houston in 2011. She comes from an arts background, and has starred in musicals and dance performances, and was a competitive cheerleader. She now lives in Los Angeles, where she has built her social media following of more than five million followers across various platforms. Anais dabbles in acting (including Real Husbands of Hollywood and Rosewood) and hosting. Anais is also the author of two cookbooks, and the creator of her own fragrance.
Instagram: @jillyanais
TikTok: @jillyanais
Hanna and Haley Cavinder
The Cavinder twins have created a lasting legacy in women’s college sports, both on and off the court. The basketball players are paving the way for future athletes and helped lead the University of Miami to the team’s first Elite Eight in program history during the 2022-23 season. Prior to transferring to Miami, Haley broke the NCAA record for free-throw percentage in a season (2021-22) while at Frenso State. Both Hannah and Haley will be returning to Miami for a fifth and final season.
The twins have also used their platform to openly speak about body image and their relationship with food. They are the founders of fitness and wellness community and app Twogether, and hosts of the Twin Talk podcast.
Instagram: @cavindertwins
TikTok: @cavindertwins
Sarah Nicole Landry
Ontario native Sarah Nicole Landry takes pride in being a storyteller. She is the creator of wildly popular blog The Birds Papaya, where she details the real and personal moments of her journey through body image, divorce, motherhood, self-discovery and the pursuit of love. Her social media platform is an open book, and she never shies away from being vulnerable with her audience and fostering a safe, close-knit community.
Instagram: @thebirdspapaya
TikTok: @the.birds.papaya
Abbie Herbert
Model and content creator star Abbie Herbert is best known for her lifestyle, fashion, beauty and motherhood content, as well as her fun sense of humor on YouTube and TikTok. The Ohio native, who now lives in Pennsylvania, shares two young kids, Poppy and Jagger, with her husband, singer/songwriter Josh Herbert. She often shows her family on her platform and recently launched a children’s clothing collection with Young Days.
Instagram: @abbieherbert_
TikTok: @abbieherbert