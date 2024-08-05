Lindsey Vonn’s Upper Body Strength Circuit Is Guaranteed to Build and Tone Muscle
Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn may not be competing professionally anymore, but that doesn’t mean she’s given up on her strength training. In the years since she retired, the former pro has continued to hit the gym with the same motivation and drive characteristic of her skiing days. She’s not training for competition, but she’s dedicated to staying strong, regardless.
Vonn’s social media platform is a testament to that. When she’s not traveling the world to watch various professional sporting events (most recently, the Paris Olympics), she can typically be found in the gym working on her fitness. These days, a lot of Vonn’s gym time is strength-focused, meaning she’s usually lifting weights and building muscle.
The 39-year-old underwent knee replacement surgery in April, and ever since, has been working to rebuild her strength. The following set—which she shared in her most recent Instagram update—is a testament to that. The circuit, which she repeated two to three times, featured the following four moves.
1. Bent over row (10 to 12 reps)️
2. Assisted pull-ups (max reps)
3. Seated shoulder press (10 to 15 reps)
4. Side holds with arm reach (6 to10 reps, weight optional)
Having spent years training in the gym to compete on the slopes, Vonn is somewhat of an expert when it comes to technique. If you find yourself wanting to try out her latest upper body exercise circuit, make sure to check out her Instagram post, where she demonstrated the correct form for each move. In all, the set is certain to strengthen and tone your upper body and core.