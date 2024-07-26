Swimsuit

Our Favorite SI Swimsuit Model Looks From the Louis Vuitton Olympics Party: Angel Reese, Lindsey Vonn and More

Several athletes and former brand stars showed up in style to celebrate the start of the Paris Games.

Martha Zaytoun

Angel Reese and Lindsey Vonn
Angel Reese and Lindsey Vonn / Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images and Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Last night, some of our favorite athletes (and former SI Swimsuit models) took to the Fondation Louis Vuitton for the Prelude to the Olympics, a stylish party commemorating the start of the Paris summer games.

The fashion ranged from evening gowns to suits to simple minis—but it was all fabulous just the same. Below, you will find our favorite looks from the handful of SI Swimsuit athletes who walked the unconventional red carpet at the event.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese
Angel Reese / Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Reese put her personal spin on classic French garb. To a white mini dress, she added a Louis Vuitton neck scarf, brown leather handbag and white kitten heels. And, of course, she couldn’t hit the carpet without the addition of a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn / Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Lately, Vonn has turned silk dresses into her red carpet uniform. This green silk slip was the perfect simple pick for a night out in Paris.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams
Serena Williams / Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

No one does red carpet suiting quite like Williams. The former professional tennis player went sleek for the pre-Olympics party in a black three-piece suit. She added a pop of color with the help of her blue Louis Vuitton handbag.

Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman / Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The retired gymnast got into the spirit of the games with this tulle and silver sequined number, which evoked the Olympic medals themselves.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka / Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Osaka has always known how to style a sleek outfit, and last night was no different. The Japanese professional tennis player opted for all sheer everything: a light blue sheer button-down and a black sheer high-low skirt. She paired the glamorous set with a silver Louis Vuitton handbag.

Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/Fashion