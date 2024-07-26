Our Favorite SI Swimsuit Model Looks From the Louis Vuitton Olympics Party: Angel Reese, Lindsey Vonn and More
Last night, some of our favorite athletes (and former SI Swimsuit models) took to the Fondation Louis Vuitton for the Prelude to the Olympics, a stylish party commemorating the start of the Paris summer games.
The fashion ranged from evening gowns to suits to simple minis—but it was all fabulous just the same. Below, you will find our favorite looks from the handful of SI Swimsuit athletes who walked the unconventional red carpet at the event.
Angel Reese
Reese put her personal spin on classic French garb. To a white mini dress, she added a Louis Vuitton neck scarf, brown leather handbag and white kitten heels. And, of course, she couldn’t hit the carpet without the addition of a pair of trendy sunglasses.
Lindsey Vonn
Lately, Vonn has turned silk dresses into her red carpet uniform. This green silk slip was the perfect simple pick for a night out in Paris.
Serena Williams
No one does red carpet suiting quite like Williams. The former professional tennis player went sleek for the pre-Olympics party in a black three-piece suit. She added a pop of color with the help of her blue Louis Vuitton handbag.
Aly Raisman
The retired gymnast got into the spirit of the games with this tulle and silver sequined number, which evoked the Olympic medals themselves.
Naomi Osaka
Osaka has always known how to style a sleek outfit, and last night was no different. The Japanese professional tennis player opted for all sheer everything: a light blue sheer button-down and a black sheer high-low skirt. She paired the glamorous set with a silver Louis Vuitton handbag.