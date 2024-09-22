Megan Roup’s 6-Minute Arms Set Is Great for When You’re Short on Time
Megan Roup’s approach to fitness is as simple as it is innovative. She plans and executes effective low-impact classes that are designed to be taken anywhere, anytime.
Her “soft approach,” as she calls it, was born from personal experience. After years of dreading cardio, she developed her own program: The Sculpt Society. It draws on her passions—dance and Pilates—and results in effective cardio and strength sets that don’t require excessive equipment or time.
But she’s not one to preach a philosophy without putting it into practice herself. She made as much known in a new Instagram post, a six-minute arms set designed to fit into your busy schedule. Roup herself was “in-between Zoom calls” when she recorded the session in a sweater, jeans and her Adidas sneakers.
The purpose of the quick set was two-fold: to teach a quick workout and prove that her philosophy holds. “This just shows you, you don’t have to be in workout clothes, it doesn’t have to be super long,” she wrote in the caption of her fitness mentality. “You can realistically do this between zoom calls or to prep for a big meeting or to give you and energy burst! Hopefully you can see how these 6mins can completely transform your mood!”
The set features her typical “dancing arms” moves—the effective blend of cardio and strength that Roup is known for. So, if you’re in need of a quick workout set to get you through your busy day, look no further than her simple routine.