Megan Roup’s Workout Split Is the Balanced Inspo You Need for Effective Movement
In the new world of digital fitness instruction, tips, tricks and workouts aren’t hard to come by. But finding quality content can feel daunting. Fitness is, of course, a very personal experience—what works for one person will not necessarily benefit another. But investing in an instructor guaranteed to guide your movement effectively is still valuable.
Where curating an effective workout regimen is concerned, Megan Roup is somewhat of an expert. Through a lot of personal trial and error, the California-based instructor has found a regimen that works for her—and has taken to sharing her fitness tips and tricks with a growing following.
Her philosophy is simple: find joy in movement (in spite of your busy schedule). “All you need is a few minutes a day to feel your best,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. For Roup, those few minutes a day take different forms.
Her current workout split, according to the post, is as follows:
- Monday: 30-minute dance cardio
- Tuesday: 30-minute sculpt
- Wednesday: rest and walk
- Thursday: 30-minute full body strength
- Friday: 45-minute full body strength
- Saturday: stretch
- Sunday: rest and walk
Roup doesn’t expect her followers to embrace the exact same split. Her post was meant as “some extra motivation to help build your routine,” she said in the caption. But beyond her current routine, added inspiration can be found on her fitness platform, The Sculpt Society. In addition to hundreds of on-demand classes, the app features a workout calendar that will make curating your own routine just that much easier.