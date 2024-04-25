SI Swimsuit Rookie Jena Sims Divulges Key Part of Her Gym Routine
Jena Sims, the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, is dedicated to her fitness routine. At the home that she shares with her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka, in Florida, the mom-of-one has an at-home gym, where she works with her personal trainer.
While most of the equipment that the pair have in their home gym was handpicked by Koepka, there is one machine that Sims insisted on: the Glute Drive. The machine has become an integral part of the model’s glute workout, she said in a recent Instagram tutorial, in which she walks through her go-to routine.
Aside from performing three sets of 15 reps on the Glute Drive, Sims’s routine included weighted lunges using a Bosu balance trainer, weighted bench knee drives and seated leg presses. She performed three sets of 15 reps of each exercise.
Sims incorporates the quick sets into each of her workouts, dedicating a portion of her time in the gym to working on building and toning her glute muscles.
If she had one piece of advice for those seeking to build and maintain muscle—glute or otherwise—it would be to lift heavy. “That’s how you’re going to build [your glutes],” she said. “Don’t be scared. It’s worth it.”
So, if you’re looking to begin your fitness journey or up the intensity of your current routine, be sure to check out Sims’s tutorial—and take her advice, too: Don’t shy away from lifting heavy. It’s an effective way to build and tone your muscles.