Take This Katie Austin Arms and Abs Set on Your Next Vacation
Working out has never been easier than it is right now. With digital fitness instructors creating on-demand content, it’s no longer necessary to spend hours at the gym. And, you no longer need to give up your routine when summer vacation comes around, either.
That’s exactly what Katie Austin had in mind when she crafted her latest arms and abs set. Between her wedding and honeymoon, 2024 SI Swimsuit launch events and other professional obligations, she’s been on the move a lot this summer—and she understands the importance of moving on the go.
“this is the perfect workout to do on vacation, in your living room, or in any small space,” the 30-year-old wrote in the caption of her Instagram demonstration. “Your upper body will be on 🔥🔥🔥 - especially your core.”
But perhaps the best part about the workout is the minimal time commitment. In less than 30 minutes, according to Austin, you can work up a sweat and effectively tone your arms and abs. The California-based instructor recommended performing each of the following nine moves for 30 seconds with 20 seconds rest in between:
1. Cross climbers
2. Cross crunch to straight leg toe tap (each side)
3. Bear crawls
4. 100s
5. Push-up to front arm raise
6. Plank knee taps
7. Toe taps
8. Reverse crunch to tap
9. Push-up to down dog knee tap
For a full demonstration of each move, head to Austin’s Instagram post, where she walked through the whole circuit. And, for more of her fitness content, be sure to check out the Katie Austin App, which features hundreds of on-demand classes.