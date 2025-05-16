Fact or Fiction: You Should Avoid Grains for Optimal Gut Health
For as long as we can trace back, grains have been an integral part of meals around the world from rice bowls in Asia to pasta in Italy. Unfortunately, over time, they have also gotten a bad rap and are blamed for weight gain and chronic inflammation so much so that many people avoid them at all costs, however delicious their dishes may be. We are here to put a stop to this demonization.
Chief Medical Officer at Hers Dr. Jessica Shepherd confirms, “Grains are actually very beneficial for your overall gut health.” Whole grains are a powerhouse of fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They support digestive health, regulate blood sugar and have even been linked to a lower risk of heart disease and certain cancers.
What are grains?
Whole grains are some of the best grains to bolster nutrition and maintain gut health like brown rice, quinoa, farro, oats and whole wheat. “They contain the entire grain kernel, meaning you get all the fiber, vitamins and minerals,” Dr. Shepherd says. “It is always better to consume the whole version since it will do more for your energy, digestion and overall health.”
Refined grains like white bread or white rice have had those parts stripped away, so they’re less nutritious overall. The highly processed preparation of these refined grains can contribute to health problems when consumed in excess.
Benefits of grains
Dr. Shepherd emphasizes that not all grains are created equal. When enjoyed in sensible portions and thoughtfully prepared, grains are nourishing, versatile and a vital part of a balanced diet. “They are a great source of fiber, which is key for a healthy gut,” the Hers Chief Medical Officer shares. “Fiber helps feed the good bacteria in your digestive system, keeping things balanced and supporting regular digestion.”
A small amount goes a long way since grains “help you feel fuller longer, which can stabilize blood sugar and curb unnecessary snacking,” she adds. Whether it’s oats in the morning or quinoa in a salad, grains can be a gut-friendly staple.
The negatives to eating grains
Some people may have aversions to grains like any allergy where their gut responds in an inflammatory way. They need to refine their diet to either eliminate grains or have only certain kinds. “It's very important to understand how they can be beneficial to your diet and which ones are going to be best for you,” Dr. Shepherd notes. “While no food needs to be completely off-limits, refined grains like white pasta, white rice and pastries made with enriched flour offer less fiber and fewer nutrients.”
These overly processed grains' nutrients are removed and cause quick spikes in blood sugar and may not keep you full for long. That said, these don't need to be avoided, just enjoyed in moderation. "With anything, it's always about balance," she adds.
When to eat grains
Timing can play a small role, but it’s more about how your body digests them and what you’re eating them with. “Some people feel better having grains earlier in the day when their digestion is more active than in the evening before they lay down for the night,” Dr. Shepherd says. “There’s no strict rule, but if grains at dinner tend to leave you feeling heavy or bloated, I suggest trying lighter options like quinoa or pairing them with veggies and lean protein for a more balanced meal. It’s all about finding what works best for you.” And more importantly, listen to your body.