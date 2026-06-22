Claire Kittle Reveals the Workout Plan She Used to Prep for the SI Swimsuit Runway

Claire Kittle’s SI Swimsuit Runway debut was nothing short of spectacular. The podcaster, content creator and former Division I athlete strutted the catwalk at the W South Beach during Swim Week last month, and, collectively, the internet hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

Kittle, 32, made her brand debut just a few months earlier as one of our February 2026 digital cover models. She was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla., in the Fort Myers area, alongside fellow WAGs Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love and Normani.

“Leading up to my cover shoot in January, I did a major detox with a company called The Wellness Method and had extensive blood work done, including hormone testing, functional medicine panels, and a cancer screening,” Kittle tells SI Swimsuit. “I completed their detox protocol, which included eating extremely clean and reducing inflammation wherever I could. I felt the healthiest I’ve ever felt after doing that, and I was able to maintain those results leading up to the runway [show]. I’ve really focused on prioritizing my health this past year.”

Claire Kittle. Swimsuit by Los Angeles Apparel. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Preparing for her runway debut, both physically and mentally

Ahead of May’s runway show, Kittle had just completed IVF with her husband, San Fransisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and she says she wanted to “give [herself] grace” as she prepared for the catwalk.

“I really went into this opportunity with a mindset of gratitude,” Kittle says of walking the SI Swimsuit Runway Show. “I wanted to savor every moment and make the most of it. Feeling and looking confident out there on the runway was all I wanted. I was proud of myself and my body for making it to this moment, so celebrating felt like the only way to walk out there.”

When it comes to feeling and looking her best, Kittle alternates between a fitness regimen of reformer Pilates and strength training five to six days a week. “I love mixing the two because no two days are the same, and both approaches really challenge me,” she explains.

The results, as seen on the SI Swimsuit Runway, really do speak for themselves. While on the catwalk, Kittle rocked a golden Los Angeles Apparel bikini and a strappy silver monokini by Melissa Simone, the latter of which she deemed her favorite look of the night. “I felt like it was a reflection of my personality, and it made me feel strong and powerful,” Kittle says of the one-piece, which was accessorized with black leather biker gloves.

Claire Kittle. Swimsuit by Melissa Simone. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Kittle’s husband is her No. 1 fan

Kittle shined during her moment in the spotlight, and no one was more supportive than her spouse. Following the show, several videos of George cheering for his wife went viral, and he then shared how proud he was of his partner in an Instagram post published to his feed on Sunday, May 31. The admiration definitely goes both ways between the couple, who have been together since their college days at the University of Iowa.

George and Claire Kittle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

“He’s the best human in the world, and I feel so lucky to be doing life with him,” Claire says of George. “He’s a big reason I feel like I can conquer anything—he gives me the confidence to go out there and crush it. He’s always been this way, even back when we were 19 and he would sit courtside, leading a cheering section at my basketball games. It’s so fun to be hand in hand, living out our dreams together. There’s nothing more I want than for him to succeed, and I think we’re pretty synced up on that sentiment.”

In case you missed Kittle’s walk and the rest of the action live from Miami, you can tune in to the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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