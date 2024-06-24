A Must-See Town in St. Croix, Brought to You by Kamie Crawford
Back in 2022, American television host Kamie Crawford made her SI Swimsuit debut. Her first feature in the annual magazine brought her to the beautiful beaches and idyllic towns of St. Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands located in the Caribbean.
While there, the brand model posed for an incredible series of photos captured by Derek Kettela. But a photo shoot wasn’t the only thing her trip to the tropical destination entailed. Crawford also had the chance to explore the town of Christiansted, located on the northern shore of the island.
She learned about the culture, tried local cuisine and familiarized herself with local spots—and took SI Swimsuit with her through it all. Her 24-hour stint in the town took her to various local shops, featuring handmade jewelry and clothing steeped in the island’s history.
“I’ve had the most insane day around Christiansted, I’ve shopped ’til I’ve dropped,” Crawford said in a video recap of her trip. “It’s been amazing just seeing the buildings, the architecture, the different colors, the water—it’s so beautiful.”
Of the places she went, Crawford wholeheartedly recommended La Reine Chicken Shack for a bite to eat. She heard so many great things about it before going, and her experience didn’t disappoint. “It was incredible,” she said of the spot. “The best chicken probably [that] I’ve ever had in my life.”
After a meal of chicken and Johnny cakes, a Caribbean staple, Crawford headed to Sion Farm Distillery, where she had a chance to taste vodka distilled right on the island. The experience taught her all about the process and the zero-waste initiative pioneered by the establishment.
Ultimately, though she accomplished a lot, Crawford knew she “only hit the tip of the iceberg,” when it came to local experiences. But it’s enough to give you a taste of the beauty you can experience in Christiansted, and the greater island of St. Croix, too.
Below are some of the beautiful photos of Crawford that resulted in her trip to the Caribbean.