South Seas Sets the Standard for Barefoot Luxury on Captiva Island
South Seas has etched its place in the SI Swimsuit history books for over four decades. The Captiva Island resort has been featured in the fold dating back to the 1981 issue, when brand legend Christie Brinkley traveled to the Sunshine State for her third straight cover feature.
Thirty four years later, in 2015, the brand returned to the resort to introduce Caroline Wozniacki and Ronda Rousey as its featured athletes. And this year, the next group of SI Swimsuit models, including Haley Cavinder, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Ronika Love, Brittany Mahomes and Normani, touched down on location to pose for the magazine’s February 2026 digital cover.
Getting to South Seas
Once an international Key Lime operation, South Seas pivoted into the hospitality industry as one of Captiva Island’s original tourism hubs. Now, its plethora of amenities has made the resort a one-stop shop for any coastal getaway.
The property sits on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers area. For non-locals, the commute to the resort is approximately 75 minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport as you head across the Sanibel Causeway and through the island of Sanibel to reach the over 75-year-old destination.
Accommodations
When planning your trip, the price of the resort, which consists of 250 villas and nine homes of distinction, fluctuates. In the off-season, you’ll find its most affordable rates, ranging between $200 to $1,000 and up per night. During the island’s peak season, rates can reach $350 to $2000 plus a night.
Amenities
When it comes to your stay at South Seas, it’s as if the island is made for you.
In addition to nearly 3 miles of beachside bliss, guests are encouraged to try out the resort’s many on-site amenities, ranging from The Clutch, its nine-hole golf course, to its newly debuted water park, Captiva Landing. The latter, which opened in December 2025, features six heated water slides for thrill-seekers. On the other hand, the park also boasts a lazy river, if you’d prefer to spend the afternoon lounging. You can also stop by Flippers to grab a burger or a scoop of ice cream, or the arcade if you’re looking to beat the heat.
If you’re eyeing more adventure or spending a day with family or friends, South Seas offers boat, bicycle and resort cart rentals, fishing charters and both motorized and non-motorized watersports. With little ones, check out the resort’s Camp-Tiva kids camp or put your skills to the test with a nature-focused scavenger hunt to learn more about the island’s various wildlife, including sea turtles and dolphins.
For those looking to lounge, the resort also has you covered. Snag a towel and umbrella before you head to your cabana at Bayview Pool. With Redfish Grill for a quick bite and the Tarpon Bar for poolside beverages, there’s truly no reason to leave until you’re ready to put on your pajamas. Or if you’re looking to expand your vacation wardrobe, hit the Shops at South Seas for stores like Lilly Pulitzer, Everything But Water and McLaughlin, along with the resort’s own South Seas Outfitters.
Dining
In addition to the aforementioned dining offerings, South Seas will make sure any food lover is satisfied. Grab dinner with a view at Beach House, where you can try some fan-favorite bites like Tin Can Nachos.
For an elevated experience, the resort’s Harborside restaurant offers New York Strip Steak and Short Rib Ravioli as menu standouts. The steakhouse also provides a scenic experience on the property’s Yacht Harbor Marina. Alternatively, you can grab a slice (or two) of pizza at Scoops & Slices and follow up your meal with an ice cream cone or a snack from its candy wall.
If you’d rather stock up on snacks, head to Provision after grabbing a morning coffee at Starbucks in the Shops at South Seas. In addition to grocery items, the shop offers made-to-order options if you’re looking to grab a sandwich and chips, then head on your way.
We’ll be staying tuned for all that South Seas has in store as they continue to grow. At the time of publication, the resort is in the process of its next expansion: a hotel so that even more guests can enjoy all that the Sunshine State property has in store.