Hailey Clauson Explores a ‘Different Side’ of Barbados Ahead of SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot
Hailey Clauson is an SI Swimsuit brand legend. She has posed for the annual issue eight different times, and every feature has brought her somewhere new and exciting.
Though not always the case, Clauson’s series of features have almost exclusively taken place in tropical locations. Though each is as idyllic as the next with stunning white sands and bright waters, they all have their own distinct character, too. That certainly comes across in every single one of her features. But it was particularly apparent on her 2022 trip to Barbados.
Clauson didn’t simply pose for another photo shoot while in the Caribbean destination (though Ben Watts did capture some incredible photos of the model). She also had the chance to explore the island itself—and take SI Swimsuit along with her.
“When you think of Barbados, you think of the warm, beautiful velvety sand,” she said as she started her tour of the island. “The beaches here are gorgeous. But I’m going to show you a different side of the island today. I’m about to discover a side of Barbados that you might not expect. Everything from go-kart racing at a world renowned race track to off-roading on an ATV trail. And I’ll find out how hot I can go with the Barbados spicy food challenge.”
Her day of activities allowed her to experience the parts of the island outside of her photo shoot on the beaches. Clauson started her day on the go-kart track and ended it at Cocktail Kitchen in Bridgetown, where she had the chance to try local—and very spicy—cuisine.
But, of course, she also posed for some stunning photos. Here are a few favorites from her SI Swimsuit feature in Barbados.