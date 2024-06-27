Swimsuit

Hailey Clauson Explores a ‘Different Side’ of Barbados Ahead of SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot

The eight-time brand model made a stop at the go-kart track, went off-roading and taste-tested a variety of spicy local cuisine.

Martha Zaytoun

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados.
Hailey Clauson is an SI Swimsuit brand legend. She has posed for the annual issue eight different times, and every feature has brought her somewhere new and exciting.

Though not always the case, Clauson’s series of features have almost exclusively taken place in tropical locations. Though each is as idyllic as the next with stunning white sands and bright waters, they all have their own distinct character, too. That certainly comes across in every single one of her features. But it was particularly apparent on her 2022 trip to Barbados.

Clauson didn’t simply pose for another photo shoot while in the Caribbean destination (though Ben Watts did capture some incredible photos of the model). She also had the chance to explore the island itself—and take SI Swimsuit along with her.

“When you think of Barbados, you think of the warm, beautiful velvety sand,” she said as she started her tour of the island. “The beaches here are gorgeous. But I’m going to show you a different side of the island today. I’m about to discover a side of Barbados that you might not expect. Everything from go-kart racing at a world renowned race track to off-roading on an ATV trail. And I’ll find out how hot I can go with the Barbados spicy food challenge.”

Her day of activities allowed her to experience the parts of the island outside of her photo shoot on the beaches. Clauson started her day on the go-kart track and ended it at Cocktail Kitchen in Bridgetown, where she had the chance to try local—and very spicy—cuisine.

But, of course, she also posed for some stunning photos. Here are a few favorites from her SI Swimsuit feature in Barbados.

Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Polo Ralph Lauren. Earrings by Electric Picks. Sandals by Tory Burch. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Earrings by Electric Picks. Hat by Rowing Blazers x Sperry. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Vintage earrings. Socks by Good Life Clothing. Sneakers by New Balance. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a Lifestyle & Trending News writer for SI Swimsuit. Before joining the team, Martha worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Martha loves to watercolor and oil paint, run or water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

