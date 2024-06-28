Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands Is an Idyllic Location for Adventure
If action and adventure are what you seek out of a vacation, consider booking your summer trip to Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands.
The island features magnificent coves, unparalleled scenery and accessible nature trails, and is largely vehicle free, with shuttle serves allowing visitors to get between resorts and to tourist attractions. The area is known for its sailing, so if you seek an adrenaline rush on your next trip, book a ticket to explore the territory, which is about 60 miles east of Puerto Rico.
Several years ago, the SI Swimsuit team headed to Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands to photograph the 2020 issue. Models Olivia Brower, Lorena Durán, Robin Holzken, Samantha Hoopes, Haley Kalil and Valentina Sampaio were each photographed by Josie Clough in the dazzling location.
The destination proved to be the most stunning, idyllic, adventurous backdrop for the SI Swimsuit Issue that year. Talent struck a pose on picturesque beaches and sizzled as the light shone through alcoves and caves in the volcanic archipelago located in the northeastern Caribbean.
The 230-acre paradise is situated just one mile from Tortola, the largest and most populated island within the British Virgin Islands. It features marvelous crystal blue waters and serene beaches that will make you want to leave your hotel room and spend every second outdoors. The destination, which was discovered by Christopher Columbus, was named because pirates used to drop anchors in the area to scrub barnacles off their boats.
For more information and imagery, click here, and for suggestions on where to stay in Scrub Island, click here.