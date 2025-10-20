The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Is an Oasis for Music Lovers
The end of the year is near, and that means it’s time to check at least one more destination off of your travel bucket list for 2025. And if you’re a music lover, we’ve got the perfect recommendation where lodging is concerned. Melophiles will be hard-pressed to find accommodations more catered to their interests than the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Located in Hollywood, Fla., the resort’s live music venue regularly features performances by top musical acts, including the likes of John Legend, Carly Pearce, Stevie Nicks and Ed Sheeran.
But that’s not all—whether you’re a music fan, enjoy hitting the Blackjack table at the casino or are simply looking for a luxurious poolside getaway in the Florida heat, there’s a little something for everyone.
“Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood stands out for its iconic Guitar Hotel, luxurious accommodations and world-class amenities,” Carolina Gómez, public relations specialist for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood tells SI Swimsuit. “Guests enjoy fine and casual dining, Rock Spa® & Salon treatments, poolside cabanas, a full-service casino and live entertainment at Hard Rock Live. Combined with vibrant nightlife, seasonal events and exceptional service, the resort offers a complete entertainment and hospitality experience unmatched in South Florida.”
The SI Swimsuit team has hosted events at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood for years, from magazine launch celebrations to our 60th anniversary legends photo shoot in 2024, so not only do we know the lay of the land, we also have a few insider recommendations when it comes to the resort, which you’ll find throughout.
How to get there
The closest airport to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), which is approximately seven miles away. Those who fly into Miami International Airport (MIA) will have a significantly longer commute, as that airport is about 25 miles away from the hotel. Private transportation can be arranged, or guests may take rideshare services like Uber or Lyft from the airport to the resort.
What to do
There is no shortage of activity available onsite at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. In addition to the Hard Rock Live event space and the casino, the hotel is home to two different nightclubs, fine and contemporary eateries, luxurious spa and a cigar lounge. Additionally, the Guitar Hotel Light Show is a must-see for all visitors, and the Oculus Show runs every 20 minutes.
SI Swimsuit staff tip: It may sound a bit touristy, but the light show really is worth seeing!
Outside of the resort, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is in a prime location with plenty of local hotspots within walking distance or a short drive away.
“Guests can explore the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, offering oceanfront dining, shops and entertainment,” Gómez suggests. “ArtsPark at Young Circle features live performances, art galleries and seasonal events. [And] for nightlife and dining, nearby Downtown Hollywood offers trendy bars, restaurants and cafes.”
What to see
Concerts and comedy shows are just a few of the events on the Hard Rock Live’s upcoming calendar. Outside of the hotel’s A-lister performances, Gómez suggests visitors take in the nearby Anne Kolb Nature Center, which features scenic kayaking, while Hollywood North Beach Park is just a few minutes from the resort and offers a quiet respite.
Why stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Luxurious accommodations
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is a resort with three different towers, including the iconic Guitar Hotel, Oasis Tower and Hard Rock Hotel. Each offers deluxe rooms, spacious suites and top-tier amenities, with rates starting at $239 (for deluxe room) and $329-$499 (for luxury suites). While some rooms include the option for swim-up suites with premium features, all rooms feature plush bedding, mood lighting, HD electronics and the Sound of Your Stay® music program.
“Guests enjoy world-class amenities, including multiple pools, Rock Spa® & Salon, a fitness center, a full-service casino, fine dining, concierge services and complimentary Wi-Fi, all designed to make every stay feel like a star-worthy experience,” Gómez notes.
SI Swimsuit staff tip: Be sure to spend some time soaking up the sun poolside, and treat yourself by reserving a cabana, available at all three tower’s pools. Cabanas are equipped with TVs, stocked mini bars and come with VIP service.
Rock Spa® & Salon services
Whether you’re looking to relax with a facial, body treatment, massage or manicure, Rock Spa® & Salon at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood offers it all. In addition to steam rooms, saunas and a 3,200-square-foot fitness center, the resort also offers a private suite for couples.
“Recognized by the World Luxury Awards, this 42,000-square-foot oasis features natural elements, living walls and skylit atriums, creating a serene environment for wellness and renewal,” Gómez says of the Rock Spa® & Salon. “With 21 treatment rooms, hot and cold plunge pools [and] a Himalayan Salt Room ... the the Rock Spa® & Salon combines quality, innovation and sustainability to deliver unparalleled, year-round pampering in a world-class setting.”
One of the more unique services the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood offers is the ability for guests to schedule poolside spa services like facials and massages. To do so, guests can contact the Rock Spa® & Salon directly during their stay or through the hotel concierge.
“Taking advantage of poolside spa services offers a unique, indulgent experience, letting guests soak up the sun, enjoy privacy and elevate their day at the resort with personalized pampering in a serene cabana setting,” Gómez notes.
Where to eat
No matter where your tastebuds lead you during your stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, you can’t go wrong. “Each venue delivers a distinctive experience, ensuring guests enjoy memorable meals and drinks throughout their visit,” Gómez notes. Below, find several can’t-miss options.
Kuro
Perfect for a romantic date night, according to Gómez, this Japanese restaurant features a menu full of locally-sourced and imported ingredients, including sushi, Wagyu beef and a variety of seafood dishes. As for cocktails, sweet, sour, umami, salty and bitter options are all on the menu. My personal favorite appetizers on the menu are the Wagyu Tacos and Crispy Brussels Sprouts.
Rise Kitchen & Deli
After a show, Rise Kitchen & Deli, the resort’s 24-hour American diner and deli is the ideal place to grab a late-night bite. You’ll find all-day breakfast, salads, burgers and sandwiches on the menu.
The Oculus Bar
Seeking out a nightcap? Look no further than the Oculus Bar, which offers curated wines, signature cocktails and aperitifs, Gómez says.
A few bonus recommendations straight from the SI Swimsuit team:
- Cipresso for authentic Italian cuisine, from pasta to pizza. Try the meatballs!
- Hard Rock Cafe for traditional American fare. If you’re looking to grab a quick burger, this is a great choice.
- Abiaka Wood Fire Grill for both upscale ambiance and a delicious meal. The seafood here is great!