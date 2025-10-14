The Hard Rock Hotel New York Provides Luxurious Lodging for Music Lovers
There’s nothing quite like autumn in New York. Whether you’re taking in the fall foliage in Central Park or stocking up on fall fashion essentials along Fifth Avenue, the city is the place to be. And no matter what brings you to New York City, there’s one hotel that we guarantee will check all of the boxes where luxurious amenities are concerned: the Hard Rock Hotel New York.
SI Swimsuit has a long history with the Hard Rock Hotel New York, as the venue is where we host our annual magazine launch red carpet and after-party in May, and this year, it also served as the backdrop for our PINKTOBER photo shoot in partnership with the Hard Rock International. Read about the cause here, and below, learn more about the award-winning hotel and get ready to book an unforgettable stay.
How to get there
The Hard Rock Hotel New York is roughly a 17-mile drive from John F. Kennedy International Airport, and an 11-mile trip via car from LaGuardia Airport. While the hotel does not provide shuttle services to and from the airport, you can schedule an Uber or Lyft rideshare or arrange transportation through the concierge.
What to do
Located in Midtown Manhattan near Times Square and Rockefeller Center, the Hard Rock Hotel New York is the prime location for visiting guests who want to make the most of their time in the city. Maya Stanic, director of marketing for the Hard Rock Hotel New York, sums it up perfectly: the area is “bold, beautiful and buzzing.”
She suggests grabbing a bagel and going for a stroll through Central Park before heading to the Metropolitan Museum of Art of Museum of Modern Art for the afternoon. After grabbing lunch near Fifth Avenue, check out Radio City Music Hall. In the evening, enjoy a cocktail at the Hard Rock’s Sessions Restaurant before taking in a Broadway show and grabbing a late-night bite from a street cart vendor.
As for travelers looking for something a little off the beaten path, Stanic has plenty of recommendations. She suggests checking out Greenacre Park in Midtown.
“Another hidden gem is The Museum of Broadway, the first permanent museum dedicated to documenting the history and experience of Broadway theater and its profound influence upon shaping New York City,” she says.
And if you do plan on stopping by tourist hotspots like the Empire State Building, try going early in the morning or late at night to avoid the crowds.
What to see
In short? Just about everything!
“Located in the heart of Midtown, the hotel is just steps from Bryant Park, the Broadway theaters, Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center and Fifth Avenue,” Stanic explains. “It’s the perfect home base for classic New York City experiences, whether you’re sightseeing, shopping or catching a show.”
Why stay at the Hard Rock Hotel New York
Support a great cause
This month, when you book a two-night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, a portion of proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Your stay will also include two complimentary mocktails at Sessions Restaurant, priority reservations for the hotel’s Sound of Your Stay® program and a custom embroidered robe. Learn more about the PINKTOBER package and book here.
Top-of-the line rooms and amenities
The Hard Rock Hotel New York offers Classic King and Deluxe Queen rooms, as well as Studio Suites with additional space and private balconies. Meanwhile, the deluxe Rock Star Suite is a bi-level penthouse with curated music memorabilia.
All rooms include rainfall showers, luxury bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, in-room Alexa, flat-screen TVs and Lavazza espresso machines. Additionally, select rooms feature upgraded amenities, including private balconies or additional seating areas.
Sound of Your Stay® program
One of the Hard Rock Hotel New York’s most unique offerings, according to Stanic, is the Sound of Your Stay® program, which “brings music to life in the guest rooms,” she says. The program includes the following options:
- Wax®: Spin a curated vinyl collection on your room’s very own turntable.
- Tracks®: Includes personalizes Spotify playlists to soundtrack your stay.
- Picks®: Soundtrack your stay yourself! A Fender guitar, headphones and amp are delivered to your room so you can create your own music.
Memorabilia you won’t find anywhere else
“The hotel also showcases an impressive collection of music memorabilia, including John Lennon’s handwritten lyrics for ‘New York City,’ Joey Ramone’s leather jacket and the original CBGB awnings encased in glass alongside a club door in the hotel’s basement venue,” Stanic adds. “Together, these elements blend comfort, style and music-filled energy in a way that feels distinctly New York.”
Wellness meets music with Rock Om®
Connect mind, body and soul from the comfort of your room with the Hard Rock Hotel New York’s Rock Om® program. Yoga sessions include in-room video instruction and mat, free of charge.
Where to eat
RT60 Rooftop Bar and Lounge
Take in skyline views from the 34th floor of The Hard Rock Hotel New York’s eatery, where there’s often live music and DJ sets spinning to soundtrack your experience. As for must-try entrees and sips, Stanic has guests covered.
“Some cocktails to try during one's stay include the Purple Rain (Irish whiskey, blueberry, cinnamon maple), French Vanilla Fantasy (vodka, Frangelico, espresso, vanilla) and Golden Hour (mezcal, caramelized pineapple, lime),” she says. “Must-try bites include Jenga Steak Fries, Mac & Cheese Spring Rolls, Mini Wagyu Hot Dogs and Tuna Tartare.”
Sessions Restaurant
Whether you’re looking to start your day with a great cup of coffee or grab a burger at lunch, Sessions Restaurant is an excellent choice. The restaurant is also an ideal gathering place and offers up all-day dining options.